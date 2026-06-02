Britney Spears Debuts New Hairstyle After Chris Appleton Appointment, Talks DUI Plea and Upcoming Projects

Britney Spears reveals a sleek new hairdo from celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who shares a heartfelt Instagram post. Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian shows support, and details of Spears' DUI plea and future endeavors emerge.

Britney Spears unveiled a sleek new hairdo and fresh extensions after an appointment with celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton on Monday. The 44-year-old pop star's makeover was captured in a photo shared by Appleton on Instagram, where he expressed his deep admiration for her.

As a child in England, Appleton grew up listening to Spears' music, and he never imagined he would one day style her hair. In his post, he wrote: 'As a kid growing up in England, Britney Spears was the soundtrack to so many moments. Never in a million years did I think I'd one day be standing behind the chair (or in this case her standing behind mine, LOL) styling her hair. Some moments really do come full circle.

She is not only an icon, but one of the most genuinely kind and gentle souls I've ever met.

' The post quickly garnered attention from Appleton's famous clientele, including Kim Kardashian, who commented with two arrow heart emojis. Kardashian, 45, is a frequent collaborator with Appleton and famously officiated his wedding to actor Lukas Gage in Las Vegas last year. That marriage, which began as a whirlwind romance, ended in divorce after seven months.

Appleton's list of clients also includes Kris Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, Martha Stewart, Drew Barrymore, Christina Aguilera, Chrishell Stause, and Bethenny Frankel, showcasing his status as one of Hollywood's most sought-after hairstylists. Kim Kardashian's connection with Spears extends beyond social media interactions. The Skims CCO previously invited Spears to a sleepover at her $60 million Hidden Hills mansion in November, alongside her sister Khloe Kardashian.

In a January interview on Wonder Land, Kardashian described Spears as 'just a doll' and 'the sweetest, sweetest girl.

' She explained that Spears' manager, Cade, connected them, and Spears expressed a desire for some girl time. Kardashian first met Spears in 2012 when Spears was a judge on The X-Factor, a show that Khloe co-hosted. This friendship highlights a supportive network for Spears as she navigates both personal and professional endeavors.

Meanwhile, Spears' new hairstyle comes nearly a month after she took a plea deal to avoid jail on DUI misdemeanor charges stemming from a March 4 arrest. She agreed to a lesser charge of 'wet reckless,' which is reckless driving involving alcohol or drugs.

As part of the plea, Spears received 12 months of probation and must adhere to several conditions: she cannot possess drugs without a valid prescription, must complete a DUI class, pay state-mandated fines, and continue meeting with a psychologist weekly and a psychiatrist twice monthly. Her attorney, Michael Goldstein, told TMZ that Spears has accepted responsibility for her conduct and taken significant steps to implement positive change.

The court's decision to reduce the charge reflects her cooperation and efforts toward rehabilitation. Beyond her legal and social life, Spears remains active in her career. The Grammy-winning artist, who still attracts 49 million monthly listeners on Spotify, is preparing to launch her jewelry line B. Tiny and an 'extremely wicked' oil scent.

Additionally, a fully authorized biopic based on her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, is in development at Universal Pictures, with Wicked director Jon M. Chu set to direct. This project promises to explore her life story, from her early days as a Mouseketeer on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club to her rise as a global pop phenomenon.

Spears is also the mother of two sons, Jayden James Federline, 19, and Sean Preston Federline, 20, from her marriage to Kevin Federline, which ended in 2007. As she continues to rebuild and redefine her life, Spears' new hairstyle symbolizes a fresh start, and her fans eagerly await her next moves. With a supportive circle of friends like Kim Kardashian and a dedicated legal team, Spears is moving forward with resilience and grace





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