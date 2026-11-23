Britney Spears posts a video complaining that former partners urged plastic surgery, while also revealing new jewelry venture details and sending a Thanksgiving apology to her family.

Pop icon Britney Spears sparked conversation on social media over the weekend by directly addressing her romantic history and appearance. The singer, who is currently 44 years old, published a video from an airplane that featured a sharp critique of her former partners regarding their comments on her physical features. In the accompanying caption, she expressed frustration that every man she had dated previously had suggested she undergo surgical procedures to alter her appearance.

Criticism Of Ex Partners Regarding Appearance

Spears wrote that she possesses a very large forehead and alleged that every male partner in her life had advised her to get surgery and hair implants to correct it. She questioned the behavior of men in general, labeling them as difficult to deal with in her post. The video itself showed her sitting in an airplane seat, playing with her hair while speaking only the phrase about her forehead size before making faces at the camera to end the clip on a playful note.

Also read Britney Spears Apologizes to Family for Bringing Up Conservatorship Past

Context Of Famous Romantic Relationships

Although the post did not name specific individuals, the statement clearly references her high-profile past relationships with notable figures in the entertainment industry. Her former partners include singer Justin Timberlake, actor Jason Trawick, and her ex-husbands Kevin Federline, Sam Asghari, and Jason Alexander. Each of these men has been part of her public narrative over the years, spanning from her early career to her recent personal life changes.

New Jewelry Venture And Travel Plans

In a separate video posted on the same Saturday, Britney Spears confirmed she was traveling to London to work on a new business venture. She revealed plans for a new jewelry line, noting that she is considering changing its name to avoid offending anyone, specifically mentioning she does not want to call it B Tiny due to concerns about body image judgments. She explained that the promotional imagery resembles a Disney movie and includes a sword as a religious symbol for living by, with each first purchase including a tiny, detailed sword made in Japan.

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Family Reconnection And Thanksgiving Message

Amidst the news that the pop singer has been invited to her family's holiday meal in Louisiana, she shared a nostalgic and apologetic message on Instagram just days before Thanksgiving. She expressed gratitude for her beautiful family and apologized for bringing up past issues, stating that she realized she needed to protect her heart. This message marks a shift in her public stance toward her relatives after years of reported estrangement and fluctuating feelings.

History Of Marriages And Personal Life

Britney Spears has a complex history of marriages and relationships that have defined much of her public life. She was married to Sam Asghari from 2022 until their divorce was finalized in 2024, following a four-year dating period. Her first marriage was to Jason Alexander in January 2004, which was annulled 55 hours later, a event she later attributed to being silly and rebellious. She also shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2007.