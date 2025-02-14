Britney Spears Claims Regained Capacity, Seeks To End Guardianship

Britney Spears has filed legal documents stating she has regained the ability to manage her own life, citing the support of family and professional guidance. A new TMZ documentary presents a stark contrast to previous portrayals of Spears struggling with alcohol dependence and cognitive impairment, showing her as sober, focused, and aware. She seeks to challenge her previous diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and plans to petition the court to reconsider her guardianship.

Britney Spears has filed legal documents claiming she has regained capacity to manage her own life. She attributes this improvement to the support of family, a sober coach, and professional financial advisors. The news was revealed in a TMZ documentary featuring an interview with Spears conducted by phone while a camera crew filmed her in the window of her assisted living facility. Spears stated she has resided there for six or seven months, only allowed outside twice in the past thirty days.

Spears' guardianship, initiated in 2022 due to concerns about financial exploitation by her son, gained public attention last year through Lifetime's documentary 'Britney vs. Spears'. The documentary, filmed between August 2022 and April 2023, depicted Spears struggling with alcohol dependence and exhibiting signs of cognitive impairment. In contrast, the TMZ documentary portrays a noticeably different Spears – sober, focused, and aware of her surroundings.Initially, Spears denied being financially exploited by her son but admitted from her facility that he overstepped boundaries and inappropriately used her money without informing her. According to TMZ, Spears also seeks to challenge her previous diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, claiming in her affidavit that she does not have the condition. She asserts feeling fantastic health-wise and not incapacitated. While frontotemporal dementia is a degenerative neurological condition, the documentary suggests that she may never have had it, proposing the possibility of alcohol-related brain damage which could be reversible with abstinence. A source informed TMZ that Spears is scheduled for a medical reevaluation next week, after which her lawyer plans to file a petition requesting the judge to reconsider her guardianship status





