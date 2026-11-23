Britney Spears claimed in an Instagram video that every guy she has dated told her to get surgery and hair implants for her big forehead, while also sharing plans for a new jewelry line and reflecting on family.

Britney Spears has claimed that all her ex-boyfriends urged her to get surgery and hair implants to fix her big forehead. The pop star, 44, made the comments in a video posted to Instagram on Saturday while sitting on an airplane.

She said every guy she has ever dated told her to get surgery so her forehead would not be so big. She also called men d--k heads and said I am just saying. In the video, Spears played with her long hair and did not speak much except to say I have a really big forehead. She ended the post on a playful note by sticking her tongue out and making funny faces at the camera.

Also read Britney Spears Apologizes to Family for Bringing Up Conservatorship Past

She wrote PS talking nonsense, we all die in the end anyways. She did not name anyone, but her famous exes include Justin Timberlake, Jason Trawick, and her three ex-husbands Jason Alexander, Kevin Federline and Sam Asghari. Her second ex-husband is Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. In another video shared on Saturday, Spears posted more footage of herself on a flight, speaking in an accent.

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Britney Spears Jewelry Line Launch

In the caption, she said she was headed to the UK to work on a new jewelry line and was thinking about changing its name. She wrote I do not want to offend anyone by calling it B Tiny because I know how mean people can be to people who are overweight or underweight. She added that there are so many judgments by others and it made her sad, but that was so last year.

She said the promotion looks like a Disney movie and she does not mind, considering it is Christmas and all. She also wrote that there is a sword involved and it is a religious symbol for each and every one of us to live by. In each first purchase sold, a very tiny sword made in Japan with unb was included, according to her post.

Spears also wrote about the jewelry line representing justice for women all around the world who have ever felt scared, unworthy, less than, unbelievably hurt. She said the sword represents strength that can allow a woman to finally be vulnerable and in her skin because she feels protected. This is not the first time Spears has called out people on social media. Earlier this month, the mother of two declared she would find a new family.

Britney Speaks Out On Family

She wrote that they made me feel like a slave and have all their secret things they did behind my back and all I ever did was work for my dad. She said I will find a new family. In another post, she said I am so blessed to have such a beautiful family and I am so very sorry for bringing up past issues, but I think I did because I realized I needed to protect my heart.

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She explained that it is the way I love and when I love you, I really love you. She also shared a caption for a seemingly AI-generated photo of two kittens drinking tea in London. She wrote thoughts on the past, I am obviously human and there actually might be something to those things I said wise.

She added either way I am sorry to my family bringing up those memories, but I have never actually spoke to them face to face on it. She said it is frankly because I just miss them like crazy and I am very sorry. Spears has been open about her past relationships and family struggles. She shares two sons with Kevin Federline and has been married three times.

Her exes also include Justin Timberlake and Jason Trawick. The singer has frequently used social media to share personal thoughts and call out those she feels have wronged her. In her latest posts, she combined criticism of her exes with plans for her new jewelry line and reflections on her family. She ended one post with a playful gesture, showing she can mix serious messages with lighthearted moments.