Britney Spears Arrested on 'Driving Under the Influence' Charges after Errant Highway Driving

The pop icon was pulled over for erratic driving, displaying 'drastic mood swings' and speaking 'nonsensically'. Officers at the scene noted her changing behaviour from confrontational to compliant and her apparent speaking with a British accent. Spears was found with a bottle of Adderall, a stimulant, which has not been prescribed to her, and tried to offer officers a meal at her home. She reached a plea deal for 'wet reckless' involving alcohol and was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Britney Spears , the American pop singer, was arrested for 'driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs' after being chased by police for erratic driving in southern California.

Video footage showed her displaying 'drastic mood swings', speaking 'nonsensically', and speaking with a British accent at times. She offered officers lasagne at her home, and later reached a plea deal for 'wet reckless' involving alcohol. Spears has a long history of drug and alcohol issues, including issues with prescription medications such as Adderall. The recent incident came after a termination of her conservatorship and divorce from her third husband.

Her memoir discusses her addiction to Adderall and lack of interest in 'hard drugs' or alcohol problem





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