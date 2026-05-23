Britney Spears Arrested for DUI, Offers Police Lasagne

Britney Spears was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs in California. The pop star was found with Adderall, a stimulant, and was accused of driving erratically. She was released on a plea deal and sentenced to probation and a DUI program.

Britney Spears was pulled over for driving erratically in southern California after allegedly driving her BMW convertible at a high rate of speed. The 44-year-old pop singer appeared to have drastic mood swings and spoke nonsensically during the incident.

According to an arrest report and video released to The New York Times, she was found with a bottle of Adderall, a stimulant containing amphetamines, which had not been prescribed to her. She told officers she had taken 200mg of Lamictal, an anti-epileptic medication, for her mood swings and the Adderall to stay elevated. During the incident, Spears invited police officers to her home for a meal, offering them lasagne or whatever they wanted.

She also told officers she had a pool. The arrest report states that her mood changed from confrontational and agitated to flamboyant and compliant. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs. Spears pleaded guilty to a 'wet reckless' charge involving alcohol and was sentenced to 12 months of summary probation, a day in jail, a fine of £425, and a three-month DUI program.

This incident follows a long history of drug and alcohol issues for Spears, dating back to the breakdown of her marriage to Kevin Federline in 2006. She has been involved in substance abuse treatment and has been the subject of a conservatorship since 2008.





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Britney Spears DUI Arrest Drug Use Alcohol Lasagne Adderall Lamictal Conservatorship

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