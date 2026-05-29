Britney Spears admits to battling ‘emotional issues’ amid ‘interesting year’ following DUI arrest, rehab stint

Spears was arrested in Ventura County in March.

The “Oops I Did It Again” songstress took to Instagram into reflect on her “interesting” year, noting that she experiences a surge of emotions in the kitchen.

“I have a lot of emotional issues that come up in my kitchen,” she wrote in the lengthy text upload. “I have no idea why…I guess that’s usually where we as a family all come together to celebrate, pray and cook. ” She also noted she did “crafts there.

” The Grammy winning hitmaker recalled once painting through the night and creating a stained glass lamp, which gave her “the most peaceful feeling” and she kept in her kitchen for three months. Britney Spears wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that her year has been “quite interesting” .

Instagram/@britneyspears“Ok I get its a f–king broken lamp with shattered glass pieces put together somehow to create light… but I found myself wanting to go to the kitchen after years of not wanting to…l was excited to go to the kitchen in the middle of the night to eat my cereal or snacks … something very demure to me and one of a kind,” she wrote. She was seemingly devastated when a housekeeper “accidentally” threw her beloved creation out, but wrote that she was “used to people taking things.

”She reflected on creating a stained glass lamp she was “in love” with, but was thrown out. A rep for the singer did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment on Friday.after being seen allegedly driving “erratically” in Ventura County, California. and claiming she had only had one mimosa earlier that day. , including Adderall, Lamictal and Prozac.





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