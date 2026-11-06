Britney Spears Adds Five Previously Unreleased Songs to 'Britney' 25th Anniversary Edition

The 25th anniversary edition of 'Britney' features five previously unreleased songs from Britney Spears.

. The revamped album features five previously unreleased songs: “Right Now ,” “Am I A Sinner,” “When I Say So,” “My Big Secret,” and “She’ll Never Be Me.

” arrived in October as a preview of the anniversary release. Spears recorded the song for her third album, but it was left unfinished and ultimately scrapped from the record to prioritize other songs.

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Meanwhile, “My Big Secret” was an effort from the Neptunes, the production duo of Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo. It is rumored to have been offered to Janet Jackson before ending up with Spears, who held onto it for all these years. There are two remixes included on the new edition ofarrived in 2001 with the breakout hit “I’m a Slave 4 U,” and also featured Spears classics like “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” and “Lonely.

” Twenty years later, Spears was released from a nearlyunder which her finances and career were out of her control. When the court-supervised arrangement ended, the pop star expressed ain stepping back into the music spotlight.

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“Not doing my music anymore is my way of saying ‘Fuck You,’ in a sense when it only actually benefits my family by ignoring my real work,” she said. Pink Floyd Marks ‘Animals’ 50th Anniversary With Reissue Featuring Unreleased Musicto her entire music catalog. Her ownership share now belongs to Primary Wave, including “… Baby One More Time,” “Oops!

… I Did It Again,” “ Crazy,” “I’m a Slave 4 U,” “Lucky,” “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” among many others.wrote, “Britney just wants to be Britney, this self-reflexive CD reasons, even as everyone around her is feverishly constructing ‘Britney’ the product. ”Pierce Brosnan Approves of Callum Turner as James Bond: He's 'So Strong' and I'm 'Eager to See' Who Becomes the Next 007Vets Have Put a Number on How Long You Can Leave a Dog Alone, and It's Lower Than Most Owners Think