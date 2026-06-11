British YouTuber Ben Phillips Survives Violent Million Pound Villa Raid in Cannes

YouTube star Ben Phillips describes a terrifying home invasion in France where five armed robbers stole luxury goods worth 1.4 million pounds and nearly killed him.

A well-known British social media personality and YouTube star has recounted a harrowing experience after being held at gunpoint during a massive robbery at a luxury villa in Cannes .

Ben Phillips, a Welsh content creator who boasts a following of over 30 million people across various digital platforms, found himself in a life-threatening situation while staying at an opulent property known as Villa Bleu. The incident occurred at the start of June in the Vallauris area, where Phillips had rented the eight-million-pound Airbnb accommodation to celebrate a birthday with his partner, Lowri Clark, and a small group of friends.

The tranquil holiday turned into a nightmare on the second evening of their stay, specifically on June 2, when Phillips remained at the residence while his companions went out for dinner. As the clock approached 11.30pm, Phillips heard suspicious noises emanating from the upper floor of the villa. Initially believing the sounds were merely a member of the cleaning staff, he cautiously peeked through his bedroom door. To his horror, he discovered five armed intruders standing on the stairs.

The robbers charged toward him with immediate aggression, forcing him to slam the door shut in a desperate attempt to protect himself. However, the attackers relentlessly smashed through the door until one managed to reach around the frame and point a firearm directly at his face. The situation escalated rapidly as the criminals began striking him in the head, screaming demands for the location of any cash, money, or safes hidden within the property.

The violence continued as the robbers proceeded to pillage the luxury residence. Phillips described the terrifying moment he was forced to stand before three of the thieves while they emptied their bags and seized everything of value in sight. At one point, a robber held a gun firmly against his temple to ensure compliance. The thieves did not stop with Phillips' personal belongings; they also targeted high-end items belonging to the owners of the villa.

The total financial loss from the heist is estimated to be between 1.4 million and 1.5 million pounds. Specifically, the losses attributed to Phillips and his girlfriend include three expensive Rolex watches and several pieces of Louis Vuitton luggage, totaling approximately 400,000 to 500,000 pounds in stolen assets. The most chilling part of the ordeal occurred as the criminals prepared to flee the scene.

In a sadistic turn, one of the robbers ordered Phillips to wrap one of his girlfriend's dresses around his head and turn away from them. Convinced that he was about to be executed, Phillips waited in terror, only to hear a clicking sound indicating that the weapon had jammed. Seizing this split second of opportunity, the YouTuber managed to knock the gun out of the attacker's hand and sprinted toward the bathroom.

He locked himself inside the room and began screaming for the police at the top of his lungs. This desperate act of defiance eventually forced the intruders to abandon their attempt to break into the bathroom and flee the premises. Following the raid, the response from French authorities was swift and massive. Approximately 50 armed police officers, accompanied by a specialized forensics unit, descended upon the villa to secure the scene and gather evidence.

The investigation revealed that the perpetrators had gained entry by scaling a formidable four-meter-tall perimeter wall. The subsequent police operation led to the arrest of five individuals: three men aged 26, 36, and 31, and two women aged 31 and 34. Two of these suspects were identified via CCTV footage shortly after the crime.

Furthermore, one individual was apprehended by the BRI 06 teams while attempting to sell some of the stolen luxury goods to a company in Nice that specializes in the resale of second-hand high-end items. All five suspects have since been presented to the Grasse prosecutor's office and remain in pre-trial detention





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