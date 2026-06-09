British YouTube Family The Inghams Faces £137,000 Debt and Company Liquidation Amid Lavish Dubai Lifestyle

The Ingham family, known for their popular YouTube channel documenting their life in Dubai, is revealed to have incurred significant debts leading to the voluntary liquidation of their company, The Ingham Family Ltd, with liabilities including unpaid taxes and bounce back loans, even as they continue to showcase a luxury lifestyle online.

The Ingham family, popular British YouTube creators with over 1.38 million subscribers, present a curated image of domestic bliss, sharing intimate moments like childbirth, Christmas mornings, and their relocation to Dubai.

Their lifestyle content, featuring six children aged two to 20, includes shopping trips, poolside fun, and gym sessions, painting a picture of affluence and family harmony. However, beneath this glossy surface lies a significant financial crisis: their company, The Ingham Family Ltd, was forced into voluntary liquidation in May 2025, leaving behind debts totaling £137,000.

This sum includes £91,500 owed to HMRC in unpaid corporation tax and VAT penalties, £30,000 in outstanding 'bounce back' loans from Lloyds Bank, and £15,000 to Capital on Tap, a business credit card lender. The company has not filed accounts since June 2023, and it remains unclear if these debts have been settled, with both HMRC and Capital on Tap declining to confirm the status of the balances.

The family has remained silent about the company's collapse, even as they continue to post videos that suggest ongoing financial comfort, such as a recent "haul" video showcasing purchases for a planned upgrade to an even larger home in Dubai. Sarah Ingham openly discussed buying a popcorn machine, mini waffle maker, and an American-style fridge, while the family also recently acquired a Dachshund and a cat.

Their current four-bedroom townhouse, with its white marble floors and spacious rooms, rents for approximately £5,200 per month in the Dubai market. In previous videos, Chris Ingham defended their move to Dubai by emphasizing tax advantages, calling it a smart financial strategy rather than tax dodging. A source close to the family revealed that Sarah's lavish spending habits have intensified since the family's online success, describing her as "addicted to shopping" and motivated by a childhood of scarcity.

The source also disclosed that Chris has previously orchestrated online defense campaigns, encouraging friends and family to create fake accounts to aggressively rebut critics, with shared messages showing him instructing them to label a negative commenter as a pathetic troll on a witch hunt. This juxtaposition of public opulence and private financial turmoil raises questions about the sustainability and authenticity of their digital empire





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Ingham Family Youtube Company Liquidation Unpaid Taxes HMRC Bounce Back Loan Dubai Lifestyle Social Media Influencers Debt Chris Sarah Ingham UK Family Youtube Voluntary Liquidation Family Vloggers Financial Trouble

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