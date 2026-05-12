British WWII Unknown Soldier Identified 83 Years Later Thanks to Research by His Great-Grandnephew

The story of Corporal Gilbert Nay Hamilton, an Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders soldier who gave his life during the Second World War, as his identity was lost following a hasty burial and was only identified 83 years later thanks to research by his great-grandnephew.

An unknown British soldier who died during the Second World War has been identified 83 years later thanks to research by his great-grandnephew. Corporal Gilbert Nay Hamilton, from Lanarkshire, took part in the invasion of Sicily and was killed in action during the Battle for Gerbini in July 1943.

After being buried hastily, his identity was lost. In 1944, his remains were exhumed and moved to a war cemetery, but his name could not be established then. But now, he has been identified thanks to the research of his descendant. The Ministry of Defence's Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre confirmed the accuracy of the findings.

The rededication was organized by the JCCC, and a newly inscribed headstone marks his final resting place. The caseworker from the JCCC, Alexia Clark, expressed her gratitude to the great-grandnephew for his contributions to the case. The rare case involved a researcher who is also the great-grandnephew of the identified corporal





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British Soldier WWII Second World War Gilbert Hamilton Corporal Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders Invasion Of Sicily Battle For Gerbini Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders తెలుగులో ప్రతినిధులు చ Weergegeven ఇంగ్లీష్ లో ప్రతినిధులు

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