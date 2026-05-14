British Wheelchair User Travels 10,000km Around Africa

Orlando Cardozo, a 25-year-old British man with Friedreich's ataxia, a degenerative condition affecting muscles and coordination, embarked on a journey of 10,000km around Africa, enduring challenging terrains, crowded buses, and remote villages. He completed the journey with the help of family and friends, relying on a wheelchair for mobility.

A British wheelchair user with a degenerative condition travelled 10,000km around Africa , enduring rough terrain, crowded buses , remote villages , and even judging talent contests along the way.

Orlando Cardozo, 25, from Mere, Wiltshire, completed the journey with the help of family and friends, relying on a wheelchair despite relying on it for mobility. Despite his condition, Orlando did not let it stop him from venturing into remote communities and experiencing the contrast between everyday life in Africa and Europe





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Africa Wheelchair User Friedreich's Ataxia Challenging Terrains Crowded Buses Remote Villages Talent Contests Europeans Africans Everyday Life Contrast

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