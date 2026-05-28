Lyma, a high-end wellness brand, has added a new ingredient called ActivAMP to its supplements, which it claims can 'bottle the effects of exercise.'

A British wellness brand claims to have created a pill that mimics the effects of exercise, helping to tone muscles and improve overall fitness. Lyma , a high-end wellness brand, has added a new ingredient called ActivAMP to its supplements, which it claims can 'bottle the effects of exercise.

' ActivAMP is a patented adaptogenic herb extract of Gynostemma pentaphyllum, which increases the production of alarmins, including sestrins produced during exercise. These sestrins activate an enzyme called AMPK, boosting energy production and metabolic efficiency. Lyma states that studies have found this new adaptogen to mimic some of the effects of exercise, such as fat-burning and energy-producing metabolic processes.

However, a fitness and hormonal expert has expressed concerns that people might think they no longer have to worry about exercise or muscle loss. The supplements, which cost £199 for a three-month supply, are designed to be taken in conjunction with a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise. The brand claims that users can see benefits such as shinier hair and reduced cellular inflammation after just four weeks of taking the vitamins.

A customer who tried the supplements reported noticing improvements in their skin and hair, as well as increased energy and stamina. However, they also noted that their muscle tone remained lacking, and they struggled with using the walking pad, a small home treadmill designed for walking pace. The customer expressed concerns about the bulkiness and difficulty of swallowing the pills, despite following the recommended dosage





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