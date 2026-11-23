British Vogue ranks Prince William and Kate ninth on its 2026 best-dressed list, highlighting diplomatic style and sustainability, while Wunmi Mosaku tops the chart.

British Vogue has officially released its 2026 best-dressed list, placing Prince William and the Princess of Wales at number nine. The recognition highlights the couple's influential approach to diplomatic dressing and their sustained impact on global fashion trends. This designation marks the second consecutive year the magazine has included the future King and Queen in its elite ranking of the world's most stylish individuals.

Prince William and Kate Ranked Ninth

Diplomatic Style at Earthshot Prize

The Princess of Wales, aged 44, secured her ninth-place position alongside her husband, Prince William . The editorial praised their ability to use clothing as a tool for diplomatic engagement and cultural connection. British Vogue specifically honored the Princess for her unwavering commitment to sustainable fashion practices. She frequently revisits and re-wears favorite wardrobe staples, demonstrating a longevity in style that reduces waste and promotes conscious consumption.

Her recent sartorial choices during the three-day Earthshot Prize visit to Mumbai showcased this commitment in action. The Princess arrived at the awards ceremony wearing a traditional Anarkali gown designed by New Delhi-based Mahima Mahajan. The vermillion-colored outfit featured a fitted bodice and a cascading skirt crafted from handwoven silk georgette with Banarasi gold detailing. The garment, which retails for £565, included glass bead embellishments that caught the light as she posed with Prince William on the green carpet.

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To complement the tribute to the host country, she accessorized with a necklace and earrings from the late Queen's Emerald Tassel Suite. This selection honored her predecessor while aligning with the formal nature of the event. The ensemble further cemented what is known as the Kate effect, where her public appearances lead to immediate sell-outs of the featured fashion items.

Wunmi Mosaku Tops the 2026 List

British-Nigerian actress Wunmi Mosaku claimed the number one spot on the 2026 list. She earned this distinction following her BAFTA Best Supporting Actress win for her role in the vampire horror movie The Sinners. The publication highlighted her unparalleled fashion sensibilities, noting her presence on both red carpets and in maternity wear. She recently announced her second pregnancy with husband Tash Moseley, debuting her baby bump in a sweeping yellow gown by Matthew Reisman at the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards in January.

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Robert Pattinson and Other Top Contenders

Robert Pattinson ranked second on the list after being named the new James Bond. He was selected over other contenders including Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Theo James. His standout look included a pink Dior suit worn to promote the film The Drama alongside Zendaya. Pattinson's inclusion follows his appearance at the Venice International Film Festival in 2026, where his style was closely watched.

Amal Clooney and Olivia Colman Ranked Third

Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney took third place, hailed as the undisputed fashion queen of the Venice Film Festival. She is married to George Clooney and is known for her glamorous appearances at high-profile events. Olivia Colman, the actress from The Crown, also appeared on the list, recognized for her singular style. Josh O'Connor, another Bond hopeful, was noted for his role as a Dior ambassador after announcing the role in January.

Other notable mentions included Callum Turner and his wife Dua Lipa, who shared the honor of being among Britain's best-dressed. Sienna Miller attended the Serpentine Summer Party, and Kate Moss arrived for the 2026 Met Gala. Harry Styles was seen at the BRIT Awards 2026 on February 28. Daisy Edgar-Jones attended the Sense & Sensibility world premiere on September 15. The list continues to reflect the diverse and dynamic fashion landscape of the year.