Explore top British television series like Hetty Wainthropp Investigates, Foyle's War, Hope Street, and Maigret that capture the classic mystery genre inspired by Dame Agatha Christie.

Dame Agatha Christie stands as the Queen of Crime and remains the bestselling fiction author of all time. Her legacy is defined by iconic characters Hercule Poirot and Miss Marple who solve perplexing cases in quiet English neighborhoods. British television has produced several series that capture this enduring spirit of mystery and investigation.

Hetty Wainthropp Investigates and Patricia Routledge

Hetty Wainthropp Investigates aired from 1996 to 1998 and stars Patricia Routledge as a retired woman in her sixties who refuses a quiet life. She runs a detective agency in Darwen with her teenage assistant Geoffrey Shawcross played by Dominic Monaghan in his television debut. Hetty uses her natural curiosity and sharp mind to find answers while her husband Robert portrayed by Derek Benfield offers support. The show draws inspiration from David Cook novel Missing Persons and features eclectic neighbors and a welcoming charm similar to Miss Marple stories.

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Foyle's War and Anthony Horowitz

Foyle's War ran from 2002 to 2015 and was created by Anthony Horowitz known for Midsomer Murders series. The series follows DCI Christopher Foyle played by Michael Kitchen in Hastings Sussex during World War II. He investigates crimes involving Nazi sympathizers and war profiteers alongside his driver Samantha Stewart played by Honeysuckle Weeks. The show received praise for historical accuracy and explores the psychological impact of war which is a common theme in Agatha Christie work.

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Hope Street Northern Ireland Setting

Hope Street premiered in 2021 and is set in the fictional coastal town of Port Devine in Northern Ireland. The series stars Ciarán McMenamin as Inspector Finn O'Hare along with Kerri Quinn and Niall Wright. Created by Susanne Farrell and Paul Marquess the show combines episodic mysteries with a focus on small-town community life. It features quirky residents gossiping and frequenting pubs while maintaining a supportive and witty atmosphere distinct from the darker tones of traditional crime fiction.

Maigret Adaptations by Rowan Atkinson

Maigret aired from 2016 to 2017 and stars Rowan Atkinson as Chief Inspector Jules Maigret. These feature-length adaptations are based on novels by Georges Simenon and portray Maigret as a laconic and observant French inspector. Atkinson appears nearly unrecognizable compared to his previous roles with a distinctive look involving a pipe and bowler hat. The character breaks his silence with straightforward and composed statements while investigating complex cases with a unique demeanor.