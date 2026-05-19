British traveller stranded for over 13 hours at Milan airport due to flight diversion

A British holidaymaker was forced to sleep on the airport floor at Milan airport after her flight was diverted due to the pilot becoming ill mid-flight. Customers faced delays in attending work and scheduled appointments, causing further stress and confusion.

A British holidaymaker was left stranded for over 13 hours at Milan airport because her flight was diverted after the pilot became ill mid-flight. She and hundreds of other passengers were assured they would have overnight accommodation but were instead left to sleep on the airport floor.

The situation was exacerbated by poor communication and the need to arrange hotel accommodation for the following day. The holidaymaker and other passengers faced delays in attending work and scheduled appointments, which further stressed the situation





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