British Tourists Shatter Jesus Statue in Vilnius Church Courtyard

Police in Vilnius, Lithuania, investigate theft and vandalism after tourists allegedly smash a golden Jesus statue near the Divine Mercy Shrine on November 11.

Authorities in Lithuania are conducting a criminal investigation after CCTV footage captured two men, believed to be British tourists, stealing and destroying a golden statue of Jesus Christ. The incident occurred on November 11 in the historic old town of Vilnius, near the Shrine of Divine Mercy Church. Law enforcement officials have initiated a pre-trial investigation to identify the suspects and assess the full extent of the religious vandalism.

Theft and Destruction at Divine Mercy Shrine

The golden sculpture of Jesus Christ was removed from its wooden cross in the inner courtyard of the church located on Dominikonų Street. According to Vilnius Police, the theft took place around 9 pm on November 11. An unidentified individual broke the hanging sculpture, which was a sacred image associated with the famed 1934 painting, the Divine Mercy, housed within the church. The church complex serves as a significant spiritual landmark in the capital city.

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CCTV footage from the scene reveals the brazen nature of the crime. Two men are seen chuckling on the street as one hauls the stolen golden statue to pose for photographs. The second man, who appears to be inebriated, holds the figure by its arms, causing them to snap off. The statue is sent flying and crashes to the ground, shattering into several pieces. One of the men exclaims 'Oh my God' before fleeing the scene while giggling. The individual filming the incident also walks away shortly before a car drives down the street and runs over the scattered fragments of the broken idol.

Priest's Emotional Plea for Justice

Elijas Anatolijus Markauskas, the priest at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, issued an emotional appeal on social media to help track down the suspects. He described the event as deeply painful, emphasizing that the object was not merely a religious artifact but the image of the one whom the faithful love, pray to, and entrust their lives to. Markauskas expressed that seeing the broken statue reminded him of the suffering of Jesus, who was despised, beaten, and nailed to the cross.

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Despite his distress, the priest reflected on the religious teachings of forgiveness. He noted that even during his suffering, Jesus did not stop loving and asked the Father to forgive his tormentors. Markauskas admitted that while it is difficult for him to pray for those who committed the act, he trusts that God loves them as well. This statement highlights the complex emotional and spiritual impact of the vandalism on the local religious community.

Legal Consequences and Police Investigation

Vilnius Police have confirmed that a pre-trial investigation has been launched under Article 284 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Lithuania. This legal framework typically addresses crimes related to the desecration of religious sites or objects, which is considered a serious offense in the country. Police spokespersons stated that the damage to the golden sculpture is currently being assessed to determine the appropriate legal proceedings. The investigation aims to identify the two men seen in the footage, who are suspected to be British nationals, although this has not been officially confirmed.

The remnants of the broken statue and flowers have been left at the foot of the wooden cross where the idol was once kept. This makeshift memorial serves as a poignant reminder of the incident and the deep respect held for the sacred image. The case has drawn attention to the security of religious artifacts in public spaces and the potential consequences for tourists who disrespect local cultural and religious norms. Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to come forward to assist in the resolution of the case.