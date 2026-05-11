British Tourists Sentenced After Brutal Cocktail Bar Attack in Mallorca

Two British men faced legal consequences after a violent outburst at a Palmanova bar led to serious injuries for three people following a dispute over alcohol service.

In the vibrant and often chaotic tourist hubs of Mallorca , a shocking incident of violence recently unfolded that serves as a grim reminder of how alcohol and entitlement can lead to devastating consequences.

On the early hours of June 22, 2024, at approximately 2 am, the atmosphere at Iroko Mallorca, an upmarket cocktail bar located in Palmanova, shifted from a night of leisure to a scene of carnage. Two British tourists, identified as 24-year-old Tommy Colm Witty and 33-year-old Alexander Lee Anderson, became the center of a violent altercation that left three innocent individuals wounded and traumatized.

The catalyst for this brutality was surprisingly mundane: a female waitress, performing her professional duty to ensure the safety of her patrons, refused to serve the two men any more alcoholic beverages. The reaction from Witty and Anderson was immediate and disproportionate. According to a detailed four-page indictment provided by public prosecutors to the Provincial Court of Palma, the men unleashed a torrent of verbal abuse upon the waitress, using aggressive language and making inappropriate gestures to intimidate her.

The situation quickly escalated from verbal harassment to physical violence. The accused, acting with a clear intent to harm, pushed the waitress with such force that she was thrown to the ground. Upon impact, she suffered a head injury from hitting the floor and sustained deep lacerations to her leg caused by shattered glass that had been broken during the struggle. The violence did not stop with the waitress.

As a colleague and a customer attempted to step in to protect the staff member and restore order, they too became targets of the British men's rage. The scene turned increasingly graphic as Witty allegedly brandished a broken bottle. One of the victims, a colleague of the waitress, was struck violently on the back of his head with glass.

Another victim, a customer who had simply been in the wrong place at the wrong time, suffered significant wounds to his neck and hand. This happened after Witty hurled a glass toward him; the victim instinctively raised his arm to shield his face, but the glass shattered upon impact, causing deep cuts. When the Civil Guard arrived on the scene, they found a chaotic environment.

Officers, who were part of the summer security reinforcements deployed to handle the influx of tourists, discovered Tommy Colm Witty covered in blood and still wielding a jagged piece of a broken bottle. The officers acted swiftly to neutralize the threat and apprehend the two suspects. The legal aftermath of the attack was severe, reflecting the gravity of the injuries sustained.

Initially, both men were arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, a charge that could have resulted in prison sentences of up to ten years. However, following a legal process and the filing of three counts of wounding, a plea bargain was reached. Tommy Colm Witty, who had been held in remand since the night of the incident, was eventually sentenced to two years in prison.

Alexander Lee Anderson received a more lenient punishment in the form of a fine totaling 720 Euros. As part of their agreement to plead guilty, both men were required to provide a four-figure compensation settlement to the three victims to cover their medical expenses and the loss of income resulting from their time off work.

The victims were transported to Son Espases Hospital in the capital city of Palma, where they required extensive medical attention, including multiple stitches for wounds to their necks, heads, arms, and legs. The psychological impact on the staff of Iroko Mallorca was profound, as the violence occurred in a packed venue in front of other patrons.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by local authorities in Mallorca during the peak summer season, where the combination of high temperatures, excessive alcohol consumption, and a lack of restraint among some visitors can lead to criminal behavior. The swift action of the Civil Guard prevented further tragedy, but the scars left on the victims remain a testament to a night of senseless aggression





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