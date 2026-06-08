British Tourists Face 'Unacceptable' Six-Hour Queues at European Airports Due to New EU Border Checks

Airline industry leaders warn that the EU's Entry Exit System is causing severe delays at passport control for UK travelers, with queues stretching up to six hours and causing missed flights. Inconsistent implementation and inadequate staffing are major concerns, prompting travelers to adjust arrival times and some countries to exempt UK tourists temporarily.

British tourists could face significant delays at passport control in European airports due to the new EU Entry Exit System , according to warnings from airline industry bodies.

Rafael Schvartzman, International Air Transport Association (IATA) vice-president for Europe, described the risk of queues lasting three to six hours as unacceptable, citing cases where passengers missed flights. The EES, which came into force in April, requires travelers from third countries like the UK to have fingerprints and photographs taken upon entry and exit from the Schengen Area. This process extends passenger processing time from about 20-25 seconds to roughly 90 seconds, creating bottlenecks.

Implementation inconsistencies across countries, with some lacking sufficient technology or staff, exacerbate the problem. Notable incidents include a Ryanair flight from Toulouse to Stansted leaving without 150 passengers on May 30 due to border control staff shortages, and about 100 easyJet passengers missing an Easter flight from Milan to Manchester after a three-hour wait.

Airlines such as Wizz Air are advising passengers to arrive three hours early for return flights to Britain, while Ryanair states planes will not wait for delayed passengers. A survey commissioned by Booking.com found that 59% of UK holidaymakers traveling to Europe expect EES-related delays, and nearly half fear missing flights. Airports Council International reported delays up to three hours in Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy.

In response, 56% of travelers plan to arrive earlier, with 12% aiming to be at the airport at least four hours before departure. Some countries, like Greece, have announced they will not impose EES requirements on UK travelers this summer, leading to a surge in bookings.

Meanwhile, IATA head Willie Walsh warned that soaring jet fuel prices driven by Middle East conflicts could push more airlines into bankruptcy and accelerate sector consolidation, with budget carriers particularly vulnerable due to their lack of premium revenue streams





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EES Entry Exit System EU Border Checks Passport Control Delays UK Tourists Europe IATA Ryanair Easyjet Schengen Area Brexit Travel Airport Queues Flight Cancellations Jet Fuel Prices Airline Bankruptcy

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