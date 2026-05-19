British tourist quarantined in Italy after tracing to same plane with hantavirus-infected passenger

A 20-year-old British tourist in Italy was quarantined despite testing negative for the hantavirus, after health officials traced her to the same plane where an infected passenger named Mirijam Schilperood was traveling. She was located in Milan on Monday evening and taken to Sacco Hospital in the Lombardy region for isolation.

A 20-year-old British tourist in Italy was quarantined, despite testing negative for the hantavirus, after health officials traced her to the same plane where an infected passenger was traveling.

She was located in Milan and taken to Sacco Hospital for isolation. Another British man, in his 60s, was also quarantined last week in the same hospital, even after testing negative for the virus. The man, in his 60s, was stopped at a guesthouse in Milan and traced back to a B&B, where he stayed with another man.

Both men, a 20-year-old British tourist and a 60-year-old man, spent 17 days touring Italy, including Rome, Florence, Venice, and the Cinque Terre near Genoa. They were later identified as close contacts of a passenger who contracted the deadly rat-borne Andes virus strain while traveling in South America





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Hantavirus British Tourist Milan Sacco Hospital Lombardy Region Venezia Cinque Terre Near Genoa Tracing Passenger Close Contact South America

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