British Tourist Killed in Gran Canaria Drunk Driving Crash

A 25-year-old British holidaymaker died in Playa del Ingles after being struck by a vehicle driven by a man testing positive for cocaine and alcohol.

A 25-year-old British holidaymaker has died in the Spanish island of Gran Canaria following a fatal road traffic accident in the resort area of Playa del Ingles. The tragic incident occurred late on Friday night when the British tourist was struck and killed by a driver who was found to be under the influence of both alcohol and illegal drugs.

Details of the Fatal Accident

The alarm regarding the collision was raised at 11.35pm on Friday evening. The accident took place on an avenue specifically identified in local reports as Italy Avenue within the popular tourist destination. Local town hall-employed police officers and emergency services rushed to the scene immediately after receiving the report.

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Upon their arrival, paramedics and medical personnel attempted to provide emergency aid to the victim. However, they were unable to save the 25-year-old man, who had sustained severe injuries from the impact. He was confirmed dead at the scene despite the efforts of the first responders who attended to him.

Driver Alcohol and Drug Testing Results

Police sources have confirmed that the owner of the vehicle responsible for the collision was found to be over the legal drink-drive limit at the time of the accident. Furthermore, testing revealed that the driver had cocaine in his system, indicating he was under the influence of narcotics as well as alcohol when he was behind the wheel.

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While the driver tested positive for illegal substances and exceeded the alcohol limit, one report noted that his blood alcohol reading was just below the specific threshold that would typically constitute a standalone road traffic crime under certain legal interpretations. This distinction has not altered the severity of the situation for the victim's family or the ongoing investigation.

Purpose of Visit and Personal Context

One local report indicated that the unnamed British victim had traveled to the Gran Canaria area to attend Winter Pride Maspalomas. This event began on November 2 and was scheduled to conclude on the day of the report. It remains unclear whether the 25-year-old was alone in the resort or if he was accompanied by family or friends at the time of the tragedy.

The driver of the car involved in the collision is understood to be a local man who lives on the island. His identity has not been publicly released, and it was not immediately clear at the time of the reports whether a formal arrest had been made at the scene by the responding officers.

Emergency Response and Official Statements

A spokesman for a regional government-run emergency response coordination centre provided details on the official response to the incident. The centre confirmed that an alert about a person hit by a vehicle was received at 11.35pm on Friday and was routed to the appropriate departments following an initial assessment.

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Agencies involved in responding to the incident included the Canarian Emergency Service, local police, and National Police. On the medical side, the Canarian Emergency Service coordinator dispatched an advanced life support ambulance staffed with medical personnel, as well as a basic life support ambulance. Upon arrival at the scene, medical personnel assessed the individual and confirmed his death.

Investigation and Future Legal Proceedings

Local town hall-employed police are currently preparing a detailed report which they will submit to a local investigating judge. This judge is expected to open a manslaughter probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of the British holidaymaker. The investigation aims to determine the full extent of liability and the precise sequence of events.

More details regarding the case are expected to be released by police later today or tomorrow. Authorities are continuing their work to finalize the official documentation while the community processes the loss of a young visitor who died far from home.