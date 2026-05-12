British Tourist Dies in Tragic Balcony Fall in Tenerife; Tributes Pour In

A young British tourist died after falling from a hotel balcony in Tenerife. Harrison Hanley, a 20-year-old swimming instructor, was found dead at the Parque Santiago 2 apartment complex. Authorities ruled the incident accidental, while friends, family, and former educators share heartfelt tributes honoring his vibrant life.

A British tourist tragically died after falling from a hotel balcony in Tenerife, revealing new details about the incident. Harrison Hanley, a 20-year-old swimming instructor from West Derby, was holidaying on the Spanish island on April 25 when his body was discovered at the Parque Santiago 2 apartment complex in Playa de las Americas.

The area is known for its vibrant nightlife and tourism, attracting visitors from across the globe. Responding first to the shocking discovery was a maintenance worker who found Mr. Hanley lying on the ground below an internal balcony. Initial reports suggest no foul play, with authorities describing the fall as an unfortunate accident. Senior coroner André Rebello conducted an inquest at the Gerard Majella Courthouse in Liverpool, delivering a solemn verdict.

According to Rebello, the young man suffered fatal trauma from the fall, resulting in instant death. The coroner+'s report ruled out suicide or homicide, reinforcing the tragic nature of the accident as stated on his Spanish death certificate, which cited traumatic shock due to the fall. Family members, including Mr. Hanley+’s father, brother, and aunt, were present during the hearing. The coroner offered his sympathies, encouraging them to honor Harrison+’s memory through love and celebration.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing, though authorities have not released additional details about how Mr. Hanley might have fallen from what was described as an internal balcony within the apartment complex. The Hotel Fortaleza, where he was staying, faced media scrutiny following previous incidents involving tourists, though officials emphasize this case appears unrelated to prior accidents.

Meanwhile, tributes have poured in from those who knew and loved Mr. Hanley, highlighting his infectious personality and lifelong passion for swimming. His former primary school, St Sebastian+’s Catholic Primary School, shared a touching statement honoring his memory. According to the school, Harrison+’s energy, warmth, and athletic talent made him unforgettable. A spokesperson fondly recalled how Harrison+’s kindness mirrored the school+’s motto: "Only my best will do.

Be kind to one another.

" Friends and teachers have also shared heartfelt messages, celebrating his ability to lift others with laughter and friendship. A GoFundMe campaign was launched to support his family, emphasizing his impact on everyone he encountered. Many described him as the heart of any room, a source of joy and camaraderie. His student records show he inspired others through both his talent and his compassion.

The community continues to mourn his passing, with memorial events and messages reinforcing his legacy of love and unity





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