British Tourist Attacked by Locals in Thailand, Fights Break Out

A British tourist was attacked by locals after being accused of trying to steal drinks from a supermarket in Thailand. The holidaymaker strongly denied the claims and asked 'Why are you hitting me? I'm not doing anything. Bro, all of you are hitting me for nothing. I've already paid.' He then tossed his bag towards his girlfriend, briefly wrestling with the Thai men before dashing away on foot. The couple reportedly left behind their motorbike and shoes at the store. An employee at the Thai shop claimed the two tourists allegedly stole two bottles of energy drink before they were said to be caught. Many locals criticised the violence, saying staff should have called the police instead of attacking the tourists. Thailand's visa exemption policies made it easy for 'low-quality' tourists to enter the country. Ministers have taken measures to reduce the number of tourist arrivals by reducing visa-free stays from 60 days to 30 days and restricting a number of other countries, including India. Two Brits were knocked out during a drunken brawl with a bodybuilder on a street in Thailand. A group of friends was involved in the fight with the hulking tourist as he was leaving Walking Street in 'Sin City' Pattaya with his girlfriend on March 5. Footage shows the muscular fitness buff trading punches with the group in front of shocked bystanders. One of the Brits was knocked unconscious after trying to dodge a punch but losing his balance and stumbling backwards into a parked truck. The other was floored during the fight. Paramedics arrived and found one of the men collapsed on the pavement with a dislocated hip, abrasions, and cuts on his face. Another man, aged 25 to 30, was lying out cold nearby. The pair were given first aid and taken to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for treatment.

A British tourist was attacked by locals after being accused of trying to steal drinks from a supermarket in Thailand . The holidaymaker strongly denied the claims and asked 'Why are you hitting me?

I'm not doing anything. Bro, all of you are hitting me for nothing. I've already paid.

' He then tossed his bag towards his girlfriend, briefly wrestling with the Thai men before dashing away on foot. The couple reportedly left behind their motorbike and shoes at the store. An employee at the Thai shop claimed the two tourists allegedly stole two bottles of energy drink before they were said to be caught. Many locals criticised the violence, saying staff should have called the police instead of attacking the tourists.

Thailand's visa exemption policies made it easy for 'low-quality' tourists to enter the country. Ministers have taken measures to reduce the number of tourist arrivals by reducing visa-free stays from 60 days to 30 days and restricting a number of other countries, including India. Two Brits were knocked out during a drunken brawl with a bodybuilder on a street in Thailand.

A group of friends was involved in the fight with the hulking tourist as he was leaving Walking Street in 'Sin City' Pattaya with his girlfriend on March 5. Footage shows the muscular fitness buff trading punches with the group in front of shocked bystanders. One of the Brits was knocked unconscious after trying to dodge a punch but losing his balance and stumbling backwards into a parked truck. The other was floored during the fight.

Paramedics arrived and found one of the men collapsed on the pavement with a dislocated hip, abrasions, and cuts on his face. Another man, aged 25 to 30, was lying out cold nearby. The pair were given first aid and taken to Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital for treatment





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British Tourist Attacked By Locals Trying To Steal Drinks 7-Eleven Motorcycle Fight Visa Exemption Policies Low-Quality Tourists Pattaya Thailand Bodybuilder Drunken Brawl

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