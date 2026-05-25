British Tourist Attacked by Locals in Thailand

A British tourist was attacked by locals after being accused of trying to steal drinks from a supermarket in Thailand. The holidaymaker strongly denied the claims and was set upon by furious staff.

A British tourist was attacked by locals after being accused of trying to steal drinks from a supermarket in Thailand. The holidaymaker strongly denied the claims and was set upon by furious staff after attempting to mount his motorbike.

The couple left behind their motorbike and shoes at the store and were involved in a brawl with locals. Many locals criticised the violence, saying staff should have called the police instead of attacking the tourists. Thailand's visa exemption policies were also discussed, with some claiming it made it easy for 'low-quality' tourists to enter the country





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British Tourist Attacked By Locals Trying To Steal Drinks Supermarket In Thailand 7-Eleven Pattaya Motorcycle Fight Visa Exemption Policies Low-Quality Tourists Travel Criticised The Violence Called The Police Attacked The Tourists Two Months Drunken Brawl Bully Knocked Unconscious Knocked Out Floored Collapsed On The Pavement Dislocated Hip Abrasions Cuts On His Face Another Man Aged 25 To 30 Lying Out Cold Nearby Pattaya Bhattamakun Hospital Treatment

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