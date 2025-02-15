A young British woman on vacation in Texas was tragically killed in a shooting at her father's home. The victim, Lucy Harrison, was found deceased on January 10th, and an autopsy confirmed she died from a gunshot wound. Authorities are investigating the incident, but details remain scarce.

A 23-year-old British woman on vacation in the United States has died from a gunshot wound, authorities have confirmed. Lucy Harrison, from Cheshire County, England, was found deceased at her father's house in Prosper , Texas , on January 10th. An autopsy report from the Collin County Medical Examiner, obtained by Fox News Digital, revealed that Harrison died from a gunshot wound to the chest, stating she was 'shot by another person.

' The report did not provide details about how Harrison was shot or indicate an ongoing criminal investigation. The Town of Prosper released a statement confirming that the Prosper Police Department conducted a 'thorough investigation' into the 'tragic incident' and forwarded the case to the Collin County District Attorney's office for review. A bullet entered Harrison's right chest and exited her left back, according to the January 23rd autopsy report. The autopsy also revealed that Harrison had consumed caffeine but tested negative for ethanol, nicotine, illicit drugs, and prescription medications. Following her death, an investigation was initiated by the Collin County District Attorney's office. An inquest was also opened with a hearing scheduled for Warrington Coroners' Court in the United Kingdom on March 28th. Chesire Constabulary stated that 'Ms. Harrison was on holiday in the USA when she was fatally shot with a firearm.'Harrison's family described her as someone with a 'huge capacity to love and be loved.' They emphasized her love for travel and experiencing new cultures, but also her cherished moments at home. 'She could be dramatic and elaborate situations like it was the end of the world, yet she could also be straight talking and not afraid to have bold conversations,' said her family. They concluded by expressing their profound grief: 'We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful, gorgeous Luce.' Fox News Digital has reached out to both the Collin County District Attorney's office and the Chesire Constabulary for further comment.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Homicide Shooting Texas British Tourist Prosper Collin County

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

