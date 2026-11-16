Rex Clark and Sofija Vinogradova sentenced to over six years in prison for attempting to purchase a prohibited firearm after engaging with extremist online communities.

Rex Clark and Sofija Vinogradova, two British teenagers, have been imprisoned for attempting to purchase a prohibited firearm after immersing themselves in online extremist communities that promoted neo-Nazi ideology. The pair, who communicated their intent to be a "cute mass-shooter couple," were sentenced at Kingston Crown Court this Monday following a comprehensive investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing London. Their case highlights a disturbing escalation from digital radicalization to concrete criminal actions involving weapons acquisition.

Extremist Online Engagement and Messaging

Investigators discovered that both individuals had actively participated in Telegram channels and groups associated with the death cult No Lives Matter and the British-founded occult organization known as the Order of Nine Angles. During their online interactions, Clark sent messages to Vinogradova proposing they become the first male and female shooters as a couple. In another disturbing exchange, Clark suggested they go together to commit a racist attack, using racial slurs to describe their intended target.

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The court heard evidence that their fascination with violence was not merely theoretical. Prosecutors presented messages showing a clear intent to carry out mass violence, which served as the primary motivation behind their attempts to acquire lethal weaponry. These digital footprints provided law enforcement with the necessary evidence to track their activities and intervene before a tragic event could occur.

Attempts to Procure Lethal Firearms

The core of the criminal charges revolved around the couple's coordinated efforts to buy a Glock-19 pistol online while both were eighteen years old. Although money was exchanged for the weapon, the transaction was never completed, and they did not receive the firearm. The Crown Prosecution Service noted that the motivations for obtaining the gun were mixed, with Vinogradova appearing to consider using the weapon for self-harm at one point during their planning.

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Despite the failure to physically obtain the pistol, the legal threshold for attempting to purchase a prohibited firearm was met. This act, combined with their deep engagement in radical content, formed the basis for the serious charges brought against both young adults. The failure to receive the weapon did not mitigate the severity of their preparatory actions in the eyes of the court.

Digital Evidence and Terrorist Publications

Counter-terrorism officers conducting a search at Vinogradova's home in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, uncovered significant digital evidence on her mobile phone. This included a video linked to the so-called Islamic State group that contained detailed instructions for constructing an improvised explosive device. Additionally, authorities found a document on the device that provided comprehensive guidance on the use of weapons, explosives, and poisons.

This collection of materials supported the two counts of collecting information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, which Vinogradova admitted to. In contrast, Clark was cleared of charges related to disseminating these terrorist publications, though his conviction for attempting to purchase the firearm stood firm after a two-week trial that examined the specifics of his digital communications.

Sentencing and Judicial Statements

Following the trial proceedings, Judge sentences were delivered by the Crown Prosecution Service with specific terms for each defendant. Rex Clark, now twenty years old and residing in Ilford, east London, was sentenced to six years in prison. Sofija Vinogradova, aged twenty-one, received a slightly longer sentence of six-and-a-half years for her role in the attempted purchase and information gathering.

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Frank Ferguson, head of the Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division at the CPS, stated that their fascination with mass violence had escalated beyond online discussion into tangible attempts to obtain illegal firearms. Commander Helen Flanagan of Counter Terrorism Policing London emphasized that this case exemplifies the concerning trend of young people being radicalized by toxic online content, warning that such behavior could have easily resulted in lethal consequences.