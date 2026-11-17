Rex Clark and Sofija Vinogradova received prison sentences for attempting to purchase a prohibited firearm after immersing themselves in neo-Nazi and extremist online communities.

Kingston Crown Court sentenced Rex Clark and Sofija Vinogradova to prison terms this Monday after the pair was convicted of attempting to purchase a prohibited Glock-19 pistol. The two British teenagers, who had been actively engaging with neo-Nazi ideology and extremist online communities, were found to have moved beyond digital radicalization into concrete criminal planning.

The Gun Purchase Attempt and Messages

Clark, now 20 years old and residing in Ilford, east London, was convicted of attempting to purchase a prohibited firearm following a two-week trial, while Vinogradova, aged 21 from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, admitted to the same charge alongside two counts of collecting information likely to be useful for committing acts of terrorism. Clark received a six-year jail sentence, whereas Vinogradova was handed a longer term of six-and-a-half years by the Crown Prosecution Service.

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During the investigation, authorities uncovered disturbing private communications between the two, in which Clark wrote to Vinogradova suggesting they would be a 'cute mass-shooter couple' and potentially the first male and female shooters. In another message, he asked, 'Why don't we just go and down some sand n*** together?' prosecutors noted these exchanges highlighted the extreme nature of their shared interests.

Online Radicalization and Extremist Content

The Crown Prosecution Service stated that both individuals had deeply immersed themselves in online extremist circles, including Telegram channels, the death cult No Lives Matter, and the British-founded occult group the Order of Nine Angles. This digital exposure served as the primary vehicle for their radicalization, leading them to seek lethal weaponry and spread hate speech.

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Investigators also discovered a video on Vinogradova's phone linked to the Islamic State group that contained instructions for manufacturing an improvised explosive device. Alongside this video, police found a document providing detailed guidance on the use of weapons, explosives, and poisons, further demonstrating the severity of the terrorist-related material they had collected.

Mixed Motives and Lethal Intent

Prosecutors highlighted 'mixed motivations' behind the couple's attempt to obtain the firearm, noting that Vinogradova appeared to be considering using the weapon to take her own life, while Clark's involvement was tied to their shared extremist ideology. Despite money changing hands during the transaction, the pair never successfully received the prohibited firearm, preventing the immediate escalation to violence they had envisioned.

Arrest Details and Police Statements

Counter Terrorism Policing London arrested the couple at Vinogradova's home on August 10, 2024, after a sustained investigation into their activities. Frank Ferguson, head of the Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division at the CPS, emphasized that their fascination with mass violence went far beyond online discussion and had escalated toward potentially lethal consequences.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, described the case as a stark example of young people being radicalized by toxic online content. She warned that what began as passive exposure to extremist ideologies rapidly progressed to active attempts to procure firearms, which could have ended in tragedy if not for the intervention of law enforcement.