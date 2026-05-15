British Teenagers Identify as Tech-Driven Business Owners Amid Shrinking Job Opportunities

New research has found that almost a quarter of a million British teenagers aged 14 to 18 identify as business owners or as having their own serious 'side hustle', data from Samsung revealed. That represents between 5 and 6 per cent of people in the age group. Many of these entrepreneurial teenagers have long-term ambitions.

Delivering newspapers or working in a shop on a Saturday was once a key part of growing up. But as the job market shrinks for the young, many now consider themselves 'founders' of tech-driven companies , new research has found.

Almost a quarter of a million British teenagers aged 14 to 18 identify as business owners or as having their own serious 'side hustle', data from Samsung revealed. That represents between 5 and 6 per cent of people in the age group. Many of these entrepreneurial teenagers have long-term ambitions. One in three say they hope to add more businesses to their portfolio, while 24 per cent intend to make their company a full-time career after their studies.

The vast majority, 84 per cent, said that they used AI 'heavily' to run their business. One of the most useful applications of AI is what has become known as 'vibe-coding'. This allows almost anyone to create a website or complex digital programme simply by prompting an AI chatbot - removing the need to learn to code. Devansh, pictured, won first place in Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow event in the 16 to 18 year-old category.

The move into digital business and becoming a 'founder' may be a result of shrinking job opportunities for young people. Around 900,000 of 16 per cent of young people aged 16 to 24 were unemployed at the start of the year - jumping from 13 per cent in 2019. While there is a demonstrable desire among young people to start businesses only half say that their formal education has provided them with the skills they need to do so.

Some 44 per cent have turned to social media for advice on how to run a business, with 21 per cent resorting to online communities. Samsung held an event called Solve for Tomorrow event showed that some young people are investing their energy into setting up tech-driven businesses. Devansh, pictured above, was a category winner among 16 to 18 year-olds for his idea to create a handheld medical device designed to scan wound sites and monitor healing.

The tech would allow wounds to be assessed remotely and could reduce the need for further follow-up appointments. Jessie Soohyun Park, head of corporate social responsibility at Samsung Electronics UK, said: 'Solve for Tomorrow continues to empower young people to reflect on what truly matters to them whilst simultaneously channelling their passion into tangible action.

'We speak to young people every day as part of the programme, and their drive and passion to make the world a better place through technology is awe-inspiring.





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