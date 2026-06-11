British Teenager Dies in Spain After Possible Reaction to Vape Oil

A British teenager, Harry Whitton, 18, from Dundee, Scotland, died in Spain after a possible reaction to vape oil. He was on holiday in Benidorm with his girlfriend when he died.

A British teenager died in Spain after a possible reaction to vape oil , his family have said. Harry Whitton, 18, from Dundee, Scotland was on holiday in Benidorm with his girlfriend when he died.

According to an online post from his father, the family believe Harry had a reaction to a vape that he bought in the popular tourist destination. Colin Whitton's post said: 'We received the preliminary post-mortem results for Harry today and would like to share some info in the hope to quash any rumours and to warn everyone about the dangers of vaping.

'If one thing comes from the loss of our boy Harry, it has to be us highlighting the dangers of using vapes/oils etc.' Mr Whitton said his son had a reaction to something while he was on holiday. 'We think it was his vape; he had recently bought a vape oil in Benidorm, and it is the only difference between what he has been using and what was using.

' Mr Whitton said his son's throat constricted, causing breathing problems, after he and his girlfriend had been out for lunch, during which they both had a cocktail with their meal. The family are now raising funds to help repatriate the 18-year-old and organise his funeral





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British Teenager Spain Benidorm Vape Oil Reaction Travel Destination Vape Oils Death Fundraising Funeral

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British Teenager Dies in Spain After Possible Reaction to Vape OilA British teenager, Harry Whitton, 18, from Dundee, Scotland, died in Spain after a possible reaction to vape oil, according to his family. He was on holiday in Benidorm with his girlfriend when he passed away.

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