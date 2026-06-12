British Teen's Holiday Rape and Mother's Agonizing Discovery Through Tracking App

An 18-year-old British student was brutally raped by two strangers on a Crete beach during her first unsupervised holiday. Her mother, Helen Pimm, discovered the attack through a family location tracking app when her daughter's phone showed her in a Greek hospital. The victim initially lied to her mother about the situation, leading to a traumatic and complex legal battle across international borders that ultimately resulted in the attackers receiving maximum 20-year sentences.

One morning in June 2022, Helen Pimm reached for her phone and opened the family tracking app Life360 to check on her daughter. Anna-Lena, 18, was in Crete celebrating the end of her A-Levels with three girlfriends from her Cambridge sixth form college.

This was her first holiday without a parent so Helen was understandably anxious - and Anna-Lena had been happy to share her location details with her mum.

'I really wanted this to be a good experience for her,' says Helen, now 55, an early years teacher. 'Anna-Lena had worked so hard. I'd done my bit, helping with the flashcards.

' (Indeed, though they didn't know it then, Anna-Lena had aced her exams with two As and a B.) 'I was worried too, of course - I'm a mother! ' says Helen, who also has a son two years older than Anna-Lena. 'I'm not a helicopter parent but I did have the family tracking app and I'm always hyper aware of what's going on in their lives.

' To her alarm that morning, the app showed that her daughter was in a Greek hospital. 'I immediately rang her,' says Helen, 'but she lied, and told me that her friend had tonsillitis. She said they'd probably have to stay out there a bit longer.

' It was a short conversation - and to this day Anna-Lena has no memory of it. In truth, she was alone, in hospital, in deep shock after being brutally raped by two strangers on a deserted beach. It was everything a mother fears for her daughter, and more.

Helen says she is 'not a helicopter parent' but does 'have the family tracking app' and is 'always hyper aware of what's going on in their lives' Anna-Lena and her mother celebrating after the rapists were finally sentenced following a difficult legal ordeal In the years ahead, their fight for justice in another country, in another language and entirely different legal system, would involve three return trips to Crete and two emotional, exhausting, tear-filled court cases. It has also cost them every spare penny they had - Helen is still paying off the debt.

Only now, with Anna-Lena's attackers serving maximum 20-year sentences, can they start to put it behind them, and think about moving forward. Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, their story is a stark warning for the thousands of families whose 18-year-olds have finished their A-Levels and are now heading off on holiday with friends for the first time.

'The first two days had been fun,' Anna-Lena tells me. 'We'd met lovely people, gone to the beach, the pool, the bars - just standard holiday things. ' In the early hours of their final night, Anna-Lena and three others had gone down to the empty beach, where Anna-Lena became briefly separated from them. She had returned to the deckchairs where she'd left her belongings when someone shoved her hard from behind.

She laughed - thinking it was one of her group - and ran further down the beach. She was shoved hard twice more.

'I finally turned round and realised it was two people I'd never seen before,' says Anna Lena. 'My heart just sank to the floor and I knew in that instant I needed to escape. ' These two men, both in their 20s, had been by the deckchairs the whole time - one of them was paid by the hotel to look after them. They'd been sitting in the darkness quietly watching the group.

'They'd been waiting for the split second I was by myself,' says Anna-Lena. Now, with no one else in sight, she struggled to escape.

'They pulled my legs from underneath me, pushed my head in the sand. At one point, they tried to lock me in a changing cupboard.

' Finally, she stopped fighting. 'I realised it was two men against me, I wasn't going to be able to fight them off,' she says. 'I thought I was going to die in that moment. I told them: "Do whatever you want as long as I can leave alive".

' The men took it in turns to rape her. Anna-Lena has no idea how long the ordeal lasted.

Finally, they walked her back up the beach. With blood and bruises all over her body, her face swollen and covered in sand, she ran into the road, screaming and crying. The street was deserted except for a young woman in the distance on an electric scooter who came to help. That woman turned up at all subsequent court cases as a witness.

The police were able to identify the two men and arrest them within hours, then Anna-Lena was taken to the hospital.

'I was in a state of shock and in so much pain,' she says. 'I was given IV drips and injections and no one was telling me what any of it was for. I was told to get naked and lie down while they took pictures of me - there were about six people in the room, all men.

'The DNA swabs were taken by a man, in a room full of people. I just felt so vulnerable.

' Though Anna-Lena can't remember speaking to her mum on the phone, she knows why she didn't tell her what happened. 'I knew she'd fly out to Greece, just to be here for a day, and there was nothing she'd be able to do to help,' says Anna-Lena. 'Realistically, all I needed was to get this over with and leave





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Rape Crete Tracking App Life360 British Tourist Court Case Justice Mother Daughter Holiday Safety Greek Legal System

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