Cheshire Police confirm the arrest of Christopher Kelsey in Pattaya, Thailand, following a three-year international manhunt for drug supply offences.

Cheshire Police confirmed the arrest of British national Christopher Kelsey in Pattaya, Thailand, ending a three-year international pursuit. Video footage released by the Central Investigation Bureau shows the 30-year-old being escorted from his apartment by marked officers on Thursday, November 12.

Details Of The Arrest In Pattaya

Kelsey was located at a fifth-floor flat in the Nong Prue area of Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri Province, after extensive enquiries identified his hiding spot. The arrest followed an extradition warrant executed by Thai authorities, marking the conclusion of a complex cross-border investigation. Footage captures Kelsey, wearing a blue T-shirt and shorts, being questioned inside the apartment by police officers.

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During the raid on Thursday, November 12, the couple was startled by the arrival of police, prompting them to throw a bag containing narcotics from the balcony. Authorities subsequently recovered approximately 670 grams of cocaine from the ground below. The seized drugs, described as powdered and crystalline, hold an estimated market value of £45,000 or over 2 million baht.

International Investigation And Support

Christopher Kelsey has been wanted by Cheshire Police since December 2023 for his alleged involvement in the supply of cocaine, MDMA, and ketamine in the Chester area. The suspect is originally from Wirral, Merseyside. Officers from the Chester Proactive Criminal Investigation Department conducted extensive enquiries to track his whereabouts across multiple jurisdictions.

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The operation relied heavily on international cooperation, receiving crucial support from both the National Crime Agency and Interpol. This collaboration enabled investigators to pinpoint Kelsey's location in Thailand despite his efforts to evade capture for nearly three years. The successful trace highlights the effectiveness of coordinated efforts between UK and Thai law enforcement agencies.

Co-Suspect Arrested During Raid

Thai officials also arrested a 25-year-old woman at the same location during the operation. The Central Investigation Bureau identified the woman as Kingkarn, a Thai national believed to be Kelsey's girlfriend. She was detained alongside the British suspect as part of the same criminal investigation into drug trafficking activities.

Thai police arrested Kelsey separately for his alleged role in possessing the large quantity of cocaine that was discarded from the apartment during the raid. This additional charge underscores the severity of the drugs found at the scene and the immediate legal consequences faced by the suspects on Thai soil.

Extradition Procedures And Future Steps

Extradition procedures are now officially underway to return Christopher Kelsey to the United Kingdom to face formal charges. The process is managed through the Crime Suppression Division of the Central Investigation Bureau, which handled the initial arrest and evidence collection. Kelsey was later recorded being interviewed at a Thai police station, with personal items such as a passport visible on a table nearby.

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Detective Inspector Rupert Morrey of Chester Proactive Criminal Investigation Department stated that the arrest has been a long time coming. He expressed satisfaction that the team's determination to pursue Kelsey has finally paid off after years of dedicated work. Morrey emphasized that the case serves as a warning to individuals who attempt to evade justice by fleeing the country.