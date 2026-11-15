British Survivor Richard Richardson Trapped in Gabon After Rig Sinking

Richard Richardson remains stranded in Gabon over three weeks after the Prospector 5 sinking. His family reports he is restricted from returning to the UK despite no charges being filed.

Richard Richardson, a 68-year-old British marine warranty surveyor from Hull, Yorkshire, remains stranded in Gabon more than three weeks after the Prospector 5 drilling rig sank off the coast of Mayumba. The disaster occurred on October 24, leaving Richardson and other survivors unable to return home despite the completion of initial rescue efforts and the opening of a judicial investigation.

Survivors Stranded in Secure Hotel

Richardson escaped the sinking vessel wearing only the clothes he had on at the time, carrying just a few euros in his possession. He is currently staying at a secure hotel complex in Port Gentil alongside other British workers from the rig. His daughter, Jessica Matisak, described the family's situation as a crisis with zero sense of control, noting that her father is not free to leave the facility even though no criminal charges have been filed against him.

Also read Matthew Richardson Returns to Track Amid Conduct Investigation

The family is deeply concerned about Richardson's well-being, with his wife Diane reporting that his mental health is deteriorating due to the uncertainty and isolation. Richardson has been communicating with his family daily via a phone provided to him, but his spirit is clearly breaking under the pressure of the situation. His seven grandchildren are eagerly awaiting his return, adding emotional weight to the family's distress over his prolonged absence.

Investigation and Language Barriers

A judicial investigation was opened on October 25 to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the structural failure that led to the sinking. Richardson is cooperating fully with investigators, attending interviews and answering questions as requested. However, his inability to speak French has created significant communication barriers between him and the local authorities handling the case.

Advertisement

Despite his cooperation, the family is struggling to determine if there is a formal legal restriction preventing his departure from Gabon. The complexities of the Gabonese legal system are adding to their confusion, as they try to understand why workers who survived a traumatic event are being held in limbo. Borr Drilling, the company that owns and operates the Prospector 5, confirmed that preliminary information suggests a punch-through event caused the rig to lose stability.

Corporate Response and Industry Impact

Borr Drilling stated that the rig had not yet begun drilling operations when the incident occurred. The company hired an independent investigator to examine all possible causes of the catastrophic loss of stability. Chief Executive Bruno Morand emphasized that the investigation aims to establish a thorough and objective understanding of the event, considering every potential cause before reaching a final determination.

Of the 115 people on board the Prospector 5, 110 successfully made it ashore. By November 2, four bodies had been recovered, and a search was ongoing for one missing person. The rig was contracted to support drilling operations for BW Energy off the coast of Gabon. The Foreign Office has been contacted for a response regarding the British government's assistance to the stranded workers.

Families Demand Urgent Repatriation

Josh Richardson, the son of the survivor, expressed serious concerns about the welfare of his father and other survivors. He highlighted that none of the workers have been charged with anything, yet they remain in a foreign country without passports or personal belongings. The family fears that Richardson could be moved to a less comfortable, remote location in Africa, potentially cutting off contact with his loved ones.

Advertisement

British families of the workers are now coordinating with each other to support one another and apply pressure for a swift resolution. The collective anxiety is fueled by the lack of clarity from authorities and the prolonged detention of individuals who are essentially victims of a technical accident. The urgency remains high as the weeks turn into months, with the families demanding immediate repatriation and answers regarding the travel restrictions.