British Superstars Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Iris Law Make Bold Fashion Statements at LACMA Gala

British celebrities including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Iris Law, Sienna Miller, and Anya Taylor-Joy dazzled at the annual LACMA Art Plus Film Gala in Los Angeles, celebrating artists Vija Celmins and director Denis Villeneuve with stunning fashion and star power.

British celebrity luminaries descended upon Los Angeles for the prestigious Los Angeles County Museum of Art Annual Art Plus Film Gala, transforming the venue into a dazzling spectacle of high fashion and cinematic celebration.

The evening served as a vibrant gathering for influential figures from the art, film, fashion, and entertainment industries, all converging to honor the artistic achievements of renowned visual artist Vija Celmins and the critically acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve, known for his mastery of the science fiction genre. Proceeds generated from this exclusive event are dedicated to supporting the museum's strategic initiative to place film more centrally within its curatorial programming, thereby bridging the gap between visual arts and motion pictures.

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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Commands Attention

Co-chaired by Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, the gala promised an evening of elegance, intellectual engagement, and star-studded glamour that captivated attendees and photographers alike. Among the most striking figures to arrive was British supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who commanded attention with her striking presence and sophisticated style choices. At thirty-nine years old, the former Victoria's Secret Angel showcased her timeless beauty in an exquisite black Gucci gown.

This architectural masterpiece featured a high neckline that contrasted sharply with a daringly high slit along the back, allowing for a glimpse of skin that was both elegant and provocative. She complemented her look with classic black stilettos and sparkling silver earrings, creating a silhouette that was both modern and refined. Her appearance at the gala held special significance as it followed her highly publicized return to the Victoria's Secret runway this year, marking her first walk in sixteen years.

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She expressed deep emotion about the experience, noting that sharing this full-circle moment with her children over breakfast with their father, Jason Statham, made the occasion exceptionally meaningful. Her preparation for the runway involved rigorous consistency and gym training, emphasizing that maintaining her physical condition is a lifestyle rather than a temporary effort.

Iris Law Brings Daring Edge

The red carpet also saw the bold and fashionable presence of Iris Law, the twenty-six-year-old daughter of actress Jodie Foster, who brought a daring edge to the traditional gala attire. Law selected a sheer Amaraxmara dress adorned with squared silver sequins that caught the light with every movement.

While the front of the gown featured a modesty panel that maintained a level of decorum, the back of the dress was transparent, revealing a tiny silver G-string that highlighted her confidence and willingness to push boundaries in high fashion. Alongside Law, Sienna Miller arrived with her fiancé Oli Green, offering a touch of understated glamour appropriate for a new mother who welcomed her third child in April.

Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns in Vintage Ensemble

Miller dazzled in a silver Gucci shift dress paired with a Jimmy Choo clutch, while Green looked dapper in a sharp black suit. Another standout was Anya Taylor-Joy, who transported the audience to a different era with her vintage Pierre Cardin Haute Couture ensemble. Her silver lace slip dress, complete with an extravagant tulle cape, ensured that all eyes remained fixed on her, reinforcing her status as a fashion icon of her generation.

Her partner, Rufus Sewell, complemented her with a white tuxedo jacket and tailored black trousers, while Andrew Garfield looked suave in a black Gucci suit accented by a pink floral pin. Garfield attended with his American girlfriend Monica Barbaro, who radiated elegance in a white gown, although the couple chose to pose separately for photographs, respecting the individual spotlight each brought to the event.

Other notable attendees included Love Island star Eyal Booker, who also opted for a tuxedo, adding to the formal atmosphere of the evening. The gathering was not just about fashion but also about celebrating cultural contributions, with every outfit reflecting the prestige of the occasion and the importance of the honorees. The event successfully united diverse communities within the arts, fostering connections and highlighting the ongoing synergy between artistic disciplines.

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The return of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to the Victoria's Secret runway was a significant talking point that resonated throughout the gala. Her participation in the show, which she had walked in annually from 2006 to 2010, marked a poignant homecoming for the Portsmouth-born star. She wore an icy-blue lingerie set with crystal body chains and white feathered wings, embodying the classic Angel aesthetic while introducing a mature perspective that resonates with her current life stage.

Speaking to Vogue, she reflected on the emotional weight of the experience, describing it as a full-circle moment that allowed her to share her passion with her family. She has been engaged to actor Jason Statham since 2016, and the couple shares two children, Jack and Isabella. They have previously stated that marriage is not a major priority for them, preferring to focus on their family and careers while maintaining their long engagement.

This personal context adds depth to her professional achievements, showcasing a woman who balances motherhood, high-profile career milestones, and personal fulfillment. The gala itself was a testament to the enduring power of Los Angeles as a hub for creative excellence. By celebrating both Vija Celmins and Denis Villeneuve, LACMA highlighted the breadth of artistic expression, from static visual art to dynamic cinematic storytelling. The presence of A-list actors, models, and directors underscored the interdisciplinary nature of modern art and entertainment.

As the night concluded, the event served as a reminder of the cultural vitality of the region and the importance of supporting institutions that foster creativity. The attendees, clad in their finest designs, moved through the museum spaces, engaging with the art and each other in a celebration of human achievement.

The success of the gala lies not only in its fundraising capabilities but also in its ability to inspire and connect people through the universal language of art and fashion. The evening remains a highlight in the cultural calendar of Los Angeles, setting the stage for future collaborations and celebrations in the arts.