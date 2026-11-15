British Study Reveals 1.2 Million Daily Cannabis Users in Midlife Crisis

New research from King's College London and University of Bath shows 1.2 million UK adults use cannabis daily. Psychiatric experts warn of severe anxiety rebound and psychosis risks.

New research conducted by teams from King's College London and the University of Bath estimates that 1.2 million adults in Britain use cannabis every day or almost every day. The study, published in the journal Addiction, reveals a shifting demographic where users are often middle-aged professionals or parents rather than the stereotypical student.

Demographic Shift in British Cannabis Usage

The data indicates that among users aged 18 to 24, approximately one in eight engages in daily consumption. However, the trend is even more pronounced among older demographics, with one in three users aged 35 to 54 using the drug daily. This group often includes 48-year-old mothers and 52-year-old accountants who use the substance to manage work stress or relax after childcare duties.

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Experts suggest that many individuals in midlife have turned to cannabis to handle anxiety, stress, and chronic pain. They are frequently convinced that the drug provides a beneficial therapeutic effect, unaware of the potential long-term psychological consequences associated with regular high-potency use.

Psychiatric Risks and the Anxiety Rebound Effect

Psychiatrists warn that cannabis is often detrimental for individuals suffering from anxiety, despite short-term perceived benefits. A clinical example involves a woman in her late 40s who began using cannabis to help with sleep and mood issues related to menopause. Initially, she felt calmer, but within two years, she was smoking nightly and using it before work meetings.

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The brain adapts quickly to regular cannabis use, leading to a rebound effect where anxiety returns stronger as the dose wears off. Daily users experience a low-level withdrawal syndrome every morning, characterized by irritability, restlessness, poor sleep, and a jangling sense of unease. This discomfort is often misinterpreted as a return of baseline anxiety, prompting the user to consume more cannabis to alleviate the symptoms.

Furthermore, the cannabis available on British streets today is predominantly high-strength skunk, which contains far higher levels of THC than what previous generations might have encountered. High doses of THC are known to trigger panic, paranoia, and anxiety. Regular use of such potent strains significantly raises the risk of developing psychosis and establishes a deep dependency that is difficult to break without professional intervention.

Evidence Gaps and Clinical Recommendations for Anxiety

Despite the widespread belief in cannabis as a remedy for mental health issues, clinical evidence does not support its efficacy for anxiety, depression, or post-traumatic stress disorder. A major review published in The Lancet Psychiatry this year examined nearly 6,000 studies and found no robust evidence that cannabis-based treatments help with these conditions. Instead, the withdrawal symptoms from stopping use can cause broken sleep, vivid dreams, and irritability before any potential relief is achieved.

Effective Alternatives for Pain and Mental Health Management

For individuals seeking relief from anxiety or chronic pain, established medical guidelines offer more effective and safer alternatives. Cognitive behavioural therapy has the strongest evidence base for treating anxiety, and residents in England can refer themselves directly to NHS Talking Therapies without needing a general practitioner referral first.

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Physical activity is also highlighted as one of the most effective treatments for anxiety and chronic pain. Nice, which advises the NHS on treatment protocols, recommends exercise programmes, physiotherapy, and psychological approaches for pain management, as inactivity often worsens chronic pain conditions. Additionally, cutting back on alcohol and caffeine, protecting sleep hygiene, and seeking hormone replacement therapy for menopause-related anxiety are proven strategies that outperform cannabis use.

It is crucial to remember that cannabis remains a Class B drug in Britain, where possession can carry a prison sentence of up to five years. Individuals who feel dependent on cannabis are urged to consult their GP for support. There is no shame in seeking help, and professional assistance is available to address the underlying issues causing distress without the risks associated with illicit substance use.