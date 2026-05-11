British Steel to be Fully Nationalised to Protect Virgin Steel Production

The government pledged to ensure China cannot turn off the country’s ability to produce virgin steel. The decision comes after the company was taken under state control and subsequent discussions with the Chinese owner did not reach an agreement.

British Steel is set to be fully nationalised to ensure China cannot turn off the country’s ability to produce virgin steel, the government pledged today.

The company, owning the UK’s two last remaining blast furnaces where primary steel – vital for defence and national security needs - can be produced, was taken under state control via emergency legislation in April last year. The government said subsequent discussions with British Steel’s Chinese owner Jingye ‘to find a pragmatic and realistic solution for the business on acceptable terms’ have not reached agreement.

Now a new bill will be introduced in Parliament this week which ‘would give it the option to nationalise British Steel, subject to a public interest test being met’. But full details of the bill’s timescale, any compensation payable to Jingye for the loss of their asset – or future strategy for the blast furnaces, at Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, which are also the rail network’s only supplier - have yet to be revealed.

In the long-term, the government hopes to convert the site using green steelmaking techniques but the cost of decommissioning the existing plant will also have to be covered. The absence of critical information in the government’s announcement comes amid spiralling losses at Scunthorpe which have almost doubled to £1.3m a day under public ownership. It led to criticism from the Tories who accused Labour of ‘lurching from chaos to chaos with no credible long-term plan’





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

British Steel Nationalisation Virgin Steel Production National Security China Scunthorpe North Lincolnshire

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fallout Officially Returns This August With Brand-New ReleaseA Brotherhood of Steel Knight in Fallout Power Armor

Read more »

Henry Cavill's And David Corenswet's Supermen Become One In DC's 10/10 Live-Action Man Of SteelHenry Cavill as Superman in Man of Steel

Read more »

British Army parachutes onto remote island to rescue British citizen with hantavirusSpecialist troops airdropped onto Tristan da Cunha to treat a patient suffering from the deadly hantavirus, after an oxygen supply issue made getting to the island by boat challenging.

Read more »

British Army parachutes onto remote island to rescue British citizen with hantavirusSpecialist troops airdropped onto Tristan da Cunha to treat a patient suffering from the deadly hantavirus, after an oxygen supply issue made getting to the island by boat challenging.

Read more »