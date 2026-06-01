British Stag Do Tragedy: Groom Left in Coma After 20ft Fall in Lanzarote

A UK groom's stag do in Lanzarote turned catastrophic after a fatal fall left him in a coma with a traumatic brain injury, jeopardizing his upcoming wedding and creating significant financial hardship for his family.

A British man suffered a life-changing injury just hours into his stag do on a Spanish island, throwing his imminent wedding into jeopardy. Dan Bevis, a 25-year-old father-of-one from Warwickshire, was in Puerto del Carmen, Lanzarote, for his pre-wedding celebrations when he fell backwards from a 20-foot wall.

The accident occurred after he had arrived at his accommodation and visited just one bar, where he consumed three pints. The fall resulted in him landing head-first on the pavement, causing a traumatic brain injury, including a bleed on his brain, and multiple broken bones. He was rushed to hospital, admitted to intensive care, and placed in a medically induced coma. His fiancée, Kirsty Elvins, 27, immediately flew to Spain with their young son to be by his side.

She recounted the horrifying moment she learned of the incident, describing her shock and the gruesome scene, noting that three ambulances and police attended and that he was unconscious with significant head injuries. A key factor in the early medical response was that Bevis had consumed very little alcohol prior to the fall.

This was crucial because his travel insurance provider has indicated that the coverage is valid and will assist with the substantial medical costs, which could have been denied if he had been deemed intoxicated. However, the financial strain on the couple is immense. As Bevis is self-employed, he has no income during his recovery period, which is estimated to last at least four to six weeks, with the possibility of longer-term issues.

To cover ongoing living expenses and wedding costs, his family has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser. The couple had saved for their July 3rd wedding, but the majority of those funds have now been redirected to pay for Bevis's medical care and basic needs while he is house-bound and using a wheelchair during his recovery. Kirsty expressed hope that her fiancé will recover sufficiently to walk down the aisle with her, though she acknowledges he will still require a wheelchair.

She emphasized the critical importance of comprehensive travel insurance and a GHIC (Global Health Insurance Card) for any trip abroad, a lesson learned through this traumatic experience. She also addressed potential misconceptions, stating that the insurance company's willingness to help confirms that his condition was not caused by extreme drunkenness, despite the stag do context.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the fine line between celebration and disaster, and how swiftly a joyous occasion can become a fight for health and financial stability





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Stag Do Accident Lanzarote Fall Traumatic Brain Injury Travel Insurance Gofundme Wedding Finances British Tourist Injury Spain Coma

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