FBI informant reveals British spy John Miller hired private investigators to compile dossiers on UK parliamentarians, including Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Tom Tugendhat, while awaiting extradition.

John Miller, a British businessman recently exposed as a spy for Beijing, secretly commissioned private investigators to compile sensitive dossiers on some of the United Kingdom's most prominent politicians. The revelation comes from messages reviewed by The Mail on Sunday, which detail Miller's request for information on seven leading parliamentarians who have been sanctioned by China for their vocal opposition to the persecution of Uyghur Muslims.

Targeted Politicians And Intelligence Gathering

Miller, who is sixty-four years old and hails from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, instructed former Scotland Yard detective Keith Hunter to gather data on high-profile figures including Tom Tugendhat, then-chairman of the foreign affairs committee, and Sir Iain Duncan Smith. The list of targets also included Nusrat Ghani, Neil O'Brien, Tim Loughton, Lord Alton, and Baroness Kennedy. These individuals were specifically targeted due to their active campaigning and subsequent sanctions imposed by Beijing.

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Fise Technology Front And Client Objectives

The intelligence gathering was commissioned on behalf of Fise Technology, a Hong Kong front company owned by Cui Guanghai, a forty-four-year-old senior intelligence officer in China's Ministry of State Security. Messages indicate that Miller sought material to impress the client, stating that the content needed to demonstrate integrity and credibility issues but did not necessarily require scandalous dirt. Hunter requested clarification on whether the investigation should include domestic or historical business matters, to which Miller confirmed the scope was broader than just professional records.

FBI Sting And Subsequent Flight To China

Miller and Cui were arrested in Belgrade in April of last year during an FBI sting operation. They were accused of attempting to purchase American-made missile launchers, radar units, and drones for the People's Liberation Army. While awaiting extradition to the United States, where they faced up to forty years in jail for smuggling and arms-export charges, the pair fled house arrest. They boarded a private Chinese-owned Gulfstream jet to Beijing in the dead of the night and have remained in China since their escape from Serbian custody.

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Role Of FBI Informant James DiFiore

More than nine thousand messages spanning from 2018 to 2023 were provided to the newspaper by James DiFiore, a fifty-year-old Canadian journalist who acted as an FBI informant. DiFiore was initially tasked by Miller with writing anti-American articles for a Chinese audience and producing podcasts to portray the United States negatively. He was later recruited by the FBI as a covert human intelligence source, claiming to have been instrumental in uncovering the arms procurement plot and the spying activities of Miller and Cui.

Animus Associates Refuses Unlawful Requests

Animus Associates Ltd, the firm hired by Miller, stated that they refused to engage in practices falling outside lawful open-source methods. The company confirmed that they terminated the relationship, refunded all monies received, and produced only brief biographies based on publicly available information. No investigative work was ultimately delivered to Miller or any entity associated with him, as the firm declined to provide the sensitive dossiers initially requested by the British businessman.