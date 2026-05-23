British soldiers rehearse for war with Vladimir Putin from a disused London Underground platform

British soldiers conducted a war rehearsal on a disused London Underground platform to test the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps' ability to defend Nato countries from Russian aggression. The exercise involved simulating a Russian invasion of Estonia and took place in a fictional scenario four years from now in 2030. The drill was set to test the ARRC's capacity to plan and command large-scale military operations involving up to 100,000 personnel drawn from the UK and its allies.

British soldiers rehearsed for war with Vladimir Putin from a disused London Underground platform. In a military exercise dubbed ' Exercise Arrcade Strike ', hundreds of troops from the UK and its allies took part in testing the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps ' (ARRC)'s ability to plan and command large-scale military operations involving up to 100,000 personnel.

The drill, which involved simulating a Russian invasion of Estonia, tested the ARRC's capacity to defend Nato countries from aggression by Russia





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British Soldiers Rehearsal For War Vladimir Putin Exercise Arrcade Strike Allied Rapid Reaction Corps Nato Allies Estonia Russian Invasion Fictional Scenario Russian Threat War Rehearsal Military Exercise Test To Plan And Command Large-Scale Military Commander Lt Gen Mike Ellis Hundreds Of Troops Military Equipment Inundus Underground Locations Play A Significant Role

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