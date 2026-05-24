British scientists developing an Ebola vaccine using the same technology as the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for the DRC outbreak

The new vaccine is being developed by the Oxford Vaccine Group (OVG) using the ChAdOx1 platform, similar to the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca. The vaccine aims to counter the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a rare species, which has resulted in a massive outbreak with over 200 confirmed deaths. The DRC government has also banned commercial and private flights to and from Bunia to prevent border spread. The WHO declared the outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern.

British scientists are working on developing an Ebola vaccine using the same technology as the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to fight a deadly sub-strain currently affecting the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and its neighbors.

The vaccine, developed by the Oxford Vaccine Group (OVG), aims to address the rare species of Ebola causing the outbreak, for which there is currently no vaccine. It is expected to be ready for clinical trials within two to three months once clinical trials are approved. The WHO declared the outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern, and the DRC has suspended all flights to and from Bunia to control the spread of the virus





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Ebola Vaccine Sub-Strain Democratic Republic Of Congo Astrazeneca COVID-19 Oxford Vaccine Group Chadox1 Bundibugyo Strain WHO Public Health Emergency Ban On Flights Border Spread

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