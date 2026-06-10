British sailor rescued two days into record‑breaking Atlantic crossing attempt in 3‑ft boat

Andrew Bedwell's bid to become the first person to cross the Atlantic in a vessel under four feet ended when the Canadian Coast Guard saved him after a mayday call, abandoning his aluminium craft Big C V2 at sea.

British sailor Andrew Bedwell , 52, was rescued after just two days at sea during his attempt to become the first person to cross the Atlantic in a boat shorter than four feet.

The Lancashire native left St John's, Newfoundland on 4 June 2024 aboard his newly‑built aluminium craft, Big C V2, a 3 ft 11 in vessel designed to beat the 30‑year‑old record held by Hugo Vihlen, who completed the crossing in a 5 ft 4 in boat in 1993. Bedwell's journey was meant to raise funds for Cancer Research UK after losing both parents to the disease, but rough weather and the inherent limits of such a tiny craft forced him to issue a mayday on 6 June.

The Canadian Coast Guard's CCGS Sacred Bay responded, locating Bedwell about 120 km east of Grates Cove and retrieving him safely at 14:15 local time before taking him ashore at Old Perlican. While Bedwell emerged unharmed, the small aluminium boat was abandoned, ending the record‑breaking attempt. The background to Bedwell's venture traces back to a previous failure in 2023 when his first homemade vessel, Big C, sank on the first day of its Atlantic trial.

Undeterred, he commissioned a sturdier version-Big C V2-featuring a slightly larger hull, reinforced aluminium construction and a modest top speed of 4.2 mph. After shipping the craft from the UK to Newfoundland in April, Bedwell spent several weeks conducting sea trials and final checks with the help of friend Rita Taylor, who described the pre‑launch conditions as calm with a south‑westerly force‑three wind.

The boat was towed four and a half miles off the coast beyond Cape Spear to avoid headwinds and then released, where it immediately caught the breeze and began its westward drift toward the British Isles. During the short voyage Bedwell, who stands 6 ft 2 in, was forced to remain crouched inside the cramped hull, essentially living in a fetal position to maintain balance.

In rough seas he would have been strapped into a seated position, likening the interior to an "upgraded wheelie bin.

" He packed just enough provisions for 98 days, anticipating the possibility of freezing temperatures, choppy water and even iceberg encounters. Before departure he expressed confidence, noting that reaching the starting point was often the hardest part of such expeditions.

However, the sea proved unforgiving, and after the rescue Bedwell announced his intention to return to Britain and abandon the record quest, while his abandoned vessel now drifts as a reminder of the limits of human ambition against the Atlantic's power





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British Sailor Rescued After Two Days of Attempt to Cross Atlantic in Tiny BoatAndrew Bedwell, a British sailor, was rescued just two days into his attempt to cross the Atlantic in a tiny 3ft 11in boat. He was hoping to break the world record for the smallest vessel ever to cross the ocean, but his vessel had to be abandoned at sea during the rescue.

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