British Prince Andrew Probing for Potential Sexual Offences Due to Epstein Files

Detectives from Thames Valley Police have broadened their misconduct in public office probe into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to consider a wide range of offences, including sexual misconduct and corruption. The inquiries include evidence seized in a raid of the former prince's former home at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Police today revealed they are probing a claim by a non-British woman who says she was flown to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein for sex with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor , a retired British prince.

The unnamed trafficking victim alleged that she was in her 20s when, at Epstein's request, she spent a night with Andrew at his Royal Lodge home in Windsor in 2010. She claims she had a sexual encounter with Andrew and was then taken to Buckingham Palace for tea. She is the only Epstein accuser who says she slept with Andrew at a royal residence.

Thames Valley Police has spoken to her lawyer but officers are yet to carry out interviews because she has not made a formal complaint. Specialist detectives have told her attorney that they will speak to her only when, and if, she feels ready





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UK Police Thames Valley Police Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Jeffrey Epstein Sexual Misconduct Corruption Allegations Epstein Files Lolita Express

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