The news text reveals that the British Prime Minister's closest aides were aware of the work of the disgraced Labour Together media suppression organisation, which has recently rebranded as ThinkLabour. The organisation was briefed by Sir Keir Starmer's closest colleagues on its activities, including the chief of staff and the director of strategy. It is alleged that Labour Together was involved in investigating and discrediting journalists unfriendly to centre-left globalism, including left-wing outlets and right-wing pro-Brexit media.

The British Prime Minister 's closest aides were aware of the work of the disgraced Labour Together media suppression organisation, which has recently rebranded as ThinkLabour after a series of scandals.

The organisation was briefed by Sir Keir Starmer's closest colleagues on its activities, including the chief of staff and the director of strategy. It is alleged that Labour Together, under the leadership of Morgan McSweeney, was involved in investigating and discrediting journalists unfriendly to centre-left globalism, including left-wing outlets and right-wing pro-Brexit media. The organisation commissioned an external company to investigate critical journalists, including those who had looked into Labour Together and discovered its intentionally obscured donations.

The chilling internal report accused journalists of destabilising the UK and being part of a network disseminating pro-Russian propaganda. The report cites the response of Paul Holden, one of the journalists targeted, who described the investigation as an appalling attack on public interest investigative journalism. The revelations have raised questions about the Prime Minister's own knowledge about the affair. The new director of ThinkLabour is Alison Phillips, the former editor of a British left-wing tabloid





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