British Politics: Labour Party's Inability to Tackle Existential Problems

The Daily Mail's Political Editor James Tapsfield discusses the challenges facing the Labour Party and the Prime Minister, stating that the party is unable to do the 'difficult things' required to tackle Britain's existential problems.

LISTEN: Starmergeddon -. READ MORE:There will be no "long honeymoon" for Wes Streeting, Angela Rayner or Andy Burnham as Prime Minister , with the parliamentary Labour Party simply unable to do the "difficult things" required to tackle Britain"s existential problems, James Tapsfield has told Deep Dive.

The Daily Mail"s Political Editor argued that British politics is increasingly becoming "a zero-sum game" as years of stagnant economic growth force politicians to fight over a finite pot. Across the parliamentary Labour Party, few MPs seem willing to admit that "sacrifices", at least in the short term, are needed to stabilise and grow the nation"s finances.

The party will therefore continue to tear itself apart over debt or where shrinking funds should be spent, Tapsfield said, all while a jittery bond market punishes Britain for the political chaos.

Podcast All episodes Play on Apple Spotify There will be no "long honeymoon" for whoever succeeds Starmer as PM, with the Labour Party unable to do the "difficult things" required to tackle Britain"s existential problems, James Tapsfield has told Deep Dive Whether Labour veers left or right after Starmer, the new government will be doomed to the same fate unless it can prove capable of forcing difficult legislation through Parliament To hear more about Labour"s local elections meltdown and the behind-the-scenes infighting, search for Deep Dive: Starmergeddon wherever you get your podcasts Whether Labour veers left or right after Keir Starmer, the new government will be doomed to the same fate unless it can prove capable of forcing difficult legislation through a rebellious Parliament.

Read MoreBREAKING NEWS Wes Streeting QUITS Starmer"s Cabinet but holds off challenging PM "The government has got a fundamental political problem," the Daily Mail"s Political Editor told podcast host Chris Pleasance.

"It does not have MPs willing to do the difficult things, like benefits cuts. It has MPs who would like to see more spending, the two-child benefit cap scrapped, for example.

"Everyone wants something but no one wants to make any sacrifices or make a case to the British people that sacrifices are needed. "Starmer has one of the biggest majorities in history and can"t get anything through Parliament. The new Prime Minister, whoever it is, is not going to have a long honeymoon because of this fundamental problem.

"We are at an impasse: no one knows how to fix these very deep-seated problems. Everyone comes out with quick fixes that they can pitch to the electorate, rather than messages about suffering that"s actually needed to make some advances.

"Even if one of the mooted leadership hopefuls were to pivot and start delivering these tough words, Tapsfield said that none combine the popularity with party, Parliament and electorate needed to pull it off. No leadership hopeful has the popularity across party, Parliament and electorate needed to deliver hard truths, Tapsfield warned The Political Editor said Ed Miliband is the only candidate popular enough to take the party with him, but would be virtually unelectable come a general election He pointed to both Angela Rayner and Wes Streeting looking set to lose their seats at the next election based on current polling.

With Streeting resigning today, it remains doubtful that Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham would be able to find a seat in time to join a leadership race. Burnham"s gambit of saying Britain should pay less attention to the bond market, Tapsfield said, is also likely to spook the party"s right wing. The Political Editor said Ed Miliband is the only candidate popular enough to take the party with him, but would be unelectable come a general election.

"Miliband would do well as a soft-left candidate," Tapsfield predicted. "He is in the right place and has the right level of popularity with the activists. "Miliband becoming leader again is not outside the realms of possibility.

However, I think it would be a big mistake to present the electorate with someone they have already rejected.

" To hear more about Labour"s local elections meltdown and the behind-the-scenes infighting, search for Deep Dive: Starmergeddon wherever you get your podcasts





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Labour Party Prime Minister British Politics James Tapsfield Daily Mail Political Editor Zero-Sum Game Stagnant Economic Growth Political Chaos Bond Market Quick Fixes Sacrifices Difficult Legislation Rebellious Parliament Leadership Hopeful Popularity Electorate General Election Soft-Left Candidate Miliband

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