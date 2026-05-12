British Policeman Faces Disciplinary Action After Cannabis-Induced Hallucination

A British policeman, PC Jack Waeghemacker, has been given a final written warning by the Hampshire Constabulary for committing gross misconduct by taking an illegal substance. The misconduct hearing was held due to his decision to smoke cannabis in the Netherlands while on his way to France, which led to a cannabis-induced hallucination and a call to his colleague about suicide.

A British policeman who sparked an 'international police response' after suffering a cannabis-induced hallucination in which he believed his ex-wife was out to kill him.

PC Jack Waeghemacker stopped off in Holland while on his way to France to smoke cannabis in April 2025, but he experienced a bad high after taking three puffs of a joint he bought at a coffee shop. The officer was travelling to France to sort through his parents' belongings after tragically losing both of them three months prior, and decided to book an Airbnb in the Dutch city of Tilburg.

He checked into his room, ate dinner, and went to Pasja coffee shop in Tilburg, one of the several municipalities in the Netherlands trialling supplying cafes with drugs from regulated producers in an attempt to tackle the black market. Waeghemacker bought the first joint on the menu, called the Haze joint, and returned to his Airbnb, but began to feel 'paranoid' after having a bad reaction.

After having thoughts that his ex-wife was planning to kill him, he then called his friend and colleague in Hampshire Constabulary and told her he was thinking of 'killing himself'. She recorded the conversation, while alerting a police supervisor, and rang 999 to try to help Waeghemacker, which triggered an 'international police response' involving Dutch police, the French Embassy, and Interpol.

He has now been given a final written warning at the Hampshire Constabulary misconduct hearing for a maximum of five years for committing gross misconduct by taking an illegal substance





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Cannabis-Induced Hallucination International Police Response Hampshire Constabulary Pasja Coffee Shop Haze Joint

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