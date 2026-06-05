UK officials rebuke JD Vance for politicizing the stabbing death of Henry Nowak case.

Vice President JD Vance speaks with reporters upon arriving on Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews, Md. , Thursday, May 28, 2026. Henry Nowak, 18, died after being stabbed by Vickrum Digwa in the English city of Southampton in December.

Digwa, who is Sikh, falsely claimed to police he was the victim of a racist assault by Nowak, who was white. When police officers arrived, they initially treated the wounded man as a suspect before noticing his injury and trying to resuscitate him.

Digwa, 23, was convicted of murder for stabbing Nowak with an 8-inch Sikh dagger and sentenced this week to life in prison with a minimum 21-year term.by anti-immigration activists and politicians, despite the fact that both Nowak and his killer were British. On Tuesday, police in Southampton wereIn this image taken from PA Video, police and protestors clash during a protest following the death of Henry Nowak, a 18-year-old student stabbed to death with a Sikh kirpan ceremonial by Vickrum Digwa, in Southampton, England, Tuesday June 2, 2026.

Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks as he visits STARK, a leading defence tech company in Swindon, England, Friday, June 5, 2026. Varias personas se congregan para protestar frente a la comisaría de policía de Southampton, Inglaterra, el martes 2 de junio de 2026, tras la muerte por apuñalamiento de Henry Nowak, un adolescente británico que fue esposado a pesar de afirmar ser la víctima del crimen.

In this image taken from PA Video, police and protestors clash during a protest following the death of Henry Nowak, a 18-year-old student stabbed to death with a Sikh kirpan ceremonial by Vickrum Digwa, in Southampton, England, Tuesday June 2, 2026. Vance said in a post on social platform X on Friday that there should be “righteous anger” in response to the murder, which he blamed in part on “the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it.

” In a statement issued in response to Vance’s comments, Starmer’s office criticized people “trying to interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets. ” “The Nowak family are grieving after Henry’s horrific murder. They have said they do not want his death to be used to create further division, hatred or tension. We should be respecting their wishes,” Downing Street said in a statement.

“Our politics should bring people together even in the most terrible of circumstances. That is who we are as a country.

” Ed Davey, leader of the centrist opposition Liberal Democrats, said “we all need to resist attempts like this to politicize Henry Nowak’s death and divide our country — whether they come from MAGA politicians like Vance or their cronies here in the U.K..”, leader of the hard-right party Reform UK, have claimed that the police response is evidence of “two-tier” policing, with a bias against white people in the British justice system. The U.S. State Department echoed the “two-tier” policing claim in a post on X Thursday, expressing condolences to Nowak’s family and saying that “Ideological conditioning and two-tiered policing are glaring symptoms of civilizational decline.

” The British government rejected the “two-tier” allegation, which is not backed by statistical evidence. The Independent Office for Police Conduct, which investigates allegations of police wrongdoing, is probing the actions of police officers responding to Nowak’s stabbing. The victim’s father, Mark Nowak, has said the case was not about racism or religion, and that he wanted his son’s death to lead to safer streets and not to be used to create “further division, hatred or tension. ”





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