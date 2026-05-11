British Passengers Evacuated from Hantavirus Cruise Ship Enter Quarantine at Liverpool Hospital

Passengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship were evacuated to the UK after a passenger tested positive for Hantavirus in Tenerife. They have entered quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital near Liverpool.

British passengers evacuated from the Hantavirus cruise ship have entered quarantine at a hospital near Liverpool that also housed the UK's first Covid patients. Some 22 passengers face six weeks of self-isolation after landing in Manchester on a chartered Titan Airways flight from Tenerife, where they escaped the MV Hondius cruise ship.

Concern about further cases is growing after more passengers around the world were diagnosed with the disease and its symptoms, with one of the 17 Americans evacuated from the ship testing positive for Hantavirus and another developing 'mild symptoms'. The passengers will spend 72 hours in specialised self-isolation apartments, undergoing clinical assessments and testing. Strict infection control measures were in place throughout the journey





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British Passengers Evacuated from Hantavirus Cruise Ship Enter Quarantine at Liverpool HospitalPassengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship were evacuated to the UK after a passenger tested positive for Hantavirus in Tenerife. They have entered quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital near Liverpool.

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