British Mum Homeschools Five Children in Motorhome While Traveling Around Europe

A British mum, Amy Edwards, has ditched the UK and is homeschooling five of her children in a motorhome while they travel around Europe. She left England in May with her husband Shane Edwards and their five younger children, Reggie, Belle, Shane, Jesse, and Nelly.

A British mum, Amy Edwards, has ditched the UK and is homeschooling five of her children in a motorhome while they travel around Europe . She left England in May with her husband Shane Edwards and their five younger children, Reggie, Belle, Shane, Jesse, and Nelly.

Amy, 40, pulled her eldest children out of mainstream education after the pandemic and never sent her youngest to school, homeschooling them all instead. She says it was 'the best thing' she ever did and describes the UK schooling system as 'too rigid'. The couple's dream is to buy land, grow their own crops, and have animals, incorporating this into their children's education.

Amy and her husband have been travelling around France, visiting various places, and plan to move to Spain and Portugal next. They bought their motorhome in July 2025 and initially spent some time touring the UK, but eventually decided to leave for Europe. Amy loves outdoor living and wants to incorporate homesteading into their curriculum, growing and eating their own food and raising their own animals.

She feels that homeschooling has given her children the freedom to explore the world and learn at their own pace. The family is enjoying their life on the road and are not planning to settle down anytime soon





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