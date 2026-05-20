British Mother Finds Ecstatic Low Cost of Living in Greek Island

Life on the stunning island has slashed Renae Wasik's expenses to £99 a week for rent and just £20 for groceries, plus she gets free fresh olive oil. She and her family also dine out regularly, with dinner and wine at a local restaurant costing around £11.30 per person, while a flat white is priced at roughly £2.18, and a beer on the marina costs as little as £1.74.

Leaving behind the high costs of the UK, a British mother has swapped Hertfordshire for an idyllic Greek island, where she and her family now benefit from an incredibly low cost of living .

They now pay just £99 a week for rent and £20 for groceries, while enjoying a rich local produce and fresh olive oil at zero cost. The 43-year-old mother and her husband, Pawel, and their two-year-old daughter, Rocca, moved from Welwyn Garden City to Lefkada in November last year, taking advantage of the affordability of their new island home, connected to mainland Greece by a floating bridge





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