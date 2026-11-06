British Mother Claire Chadwick Dies in Nigeria From Sepsis

Claire Chadwick, a 40-year-old British mother, died of septic shock in Nigeria while 37 weeks pregnant. Her family launches a GoFundMe to return her body to the UK.

British national Claire Chadwick has died in Nigeria following a severe health complication while she was 37 weeks pregnant with her first child. The 40-year-old woman passed away from septic shock on October 29, a date that marks the end of her life and the tragic loss of her unborn baby girl, who had already died in the womb. Her death has sparked an international outpouring of grief and a coordinated effort by her family to repatriate her body from West Africa to her home in the United Kingdom.

Medical Emergency and Final Moments

Ms. Chadwick developed sepsis, a life-threatening reaction to an infection, which rapidly progressed to septic shock. Medical authorities and her husband, Ibrahim, have confirmed that the condition led to her death just days after her last known video appearances. The final footage, shared one week prior to her passing on October 29, shows the pregnant mother in good spirits, turning and smiling at the camera inside her home in Nigeria. These last images capture a moment of normalcy that stands in stark contrast to the medical crisis that would soon unfold, documenting her as she enjoyed a meal and relaxed on a sofa in a white bathrobe.

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Life in Nigeria With Husband Ibrahim

Claire Chadwick and her husband Ibrahim, a 37-year-old British citizen, had built a shared life in Nigeria after marrying in December of the previous year. The couple had previously lived in Cardiff, Wales, where Ms. Chadwick raised a 19-year-old son from a prior relationship. Their move to Nigeria brought them a significant following on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where they shared vlogs of their daily routines. These posts frequently featured popular food challenges, competitive eating contests determined by rock-paper-scissors, and intimate moments of domestic life such as dancing at home and doing each other's hair. Ibrahim frequently praised his wife in captions, describing her as his best friend and partner in everything, while the couple often highlighted their mutual support with messages like 'Love is the answer.'

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Family Tribute and Repatriation Effort

In the wake of the tragedy, Ms. Chadwick's family in Wales, including her two sisters and brother, initiated an urgent campaign to bring her remains back to the UK. They launched a GoFundMe page with the specific goal of flying her body 3,000 miles from Nigeria to Wales for a dignified burial. Shannon Chadwick, her sister, stated that the family's primary desire is to have both Claire and her unborn child returned home to be laid to rest surrounded by loved ones. The family expressed that Claire was a woman who lived her life on her own terms and left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her. Tributes on the fundraising page have poured in from friends and acquaintances, describing her as lovely, kind, and deeply missed, with some recalling childhood memories of dancing together.

Husband's Grief and Public Support

Ibrahim Chadwick has publicly expressed his profound devastation, thanking the Welsh media and Claire's family for their support during the funeral arrangements. He described the loss as an unimaginable emptiness, emphasizing that Claire was an irreplaceable part of his life and that their unborn daughter was a blessing they had eagerly awaited. In a message of gratitude, he acknowledged the efforts of Claire's family to organize the repatriation, noting that their generosity and kindness mean more than words can express. He also thanked charity REST, which supports bereaved families when deaths occur abroad, for their assistance during this difficult period. The couple's online presence, which had previously showcased their joy and resilience, now serves as a memorial to their love and the tragic end to their journey together.