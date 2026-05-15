British Mother Appeals for Help After Toddler Allegedly Kidnapped in Cyprus by Abusive Father

A British mother has appealed for help after her toddler was allegedly kidnapped in Cyprus by his abusive father. The suspect, a 29-year-old Turkish national, was apprehended in Turkish-occupied Northern Cyprus with the child. The child, two, was snatched from Chloe Martin, 35, on Wednesday in the village of Apaisia. The child's father posted a video of the pair on social media and wrote: 'My lion, your father would give his life for you, my child. 'If there is anyone brave enough to take you from me, let him come and we will see.' The man was already wanted for domestic violence following a complaint last October.

A man has been arrested after a British mother appealed for help when her toddler was allegedly kidnapped in Cyprus by his abusive father . The suspect, a 29-year-old Turkish national, was apprehended in Turkish-occupied Northern Cyprus with a little boy.

The child, two, was snatched from Chloe Martin, 35, on Wednesday in the village of Apaisia. A 53-year-old accomplice was allegedly told to 'grab the child' before he was taken, local media say. They have also been arrested. Detectives previously feared the suspect had crossed through an uncontrolled area of Dhekelia Cantonment, a UK military base and British Overseas Territory where Cypriot authorities have no jurisdiction.

Shortly after he fled, the child's father posted a video of the pair of them on social media and wrote: 'My lion, your father would give his life for you, my child.

'If there is anyone brave enough to take you from me, let him come and we will see. ' The man was already wanted for domestic violence following a complaint last October.

Chloe Martin (pictured), who moved to Cyprus as a teenager with her family, has been treated in hospital for injuries to her head and ankle and shared an image showing the wounds to her face Chloe (pictured), who grew up in the West Midlands, met her ex partner online in 2022 and moved to Northern Cyprus to be with him where she fell pregnant Before her son was found Ms Martin was too distressed to talk at length but told the Mail: 'My main concern is to get my child back.

'Both me and my son are British citizens. We expect the full support of the UK government towards its citizens, something we have yet to see.

' Ms Martin, who grew up in the West Midlands, met her now-ex online in 2022 and moved to Northern Cyprus to be with him where she fell pregnant. She alleges he was abusive so fled to the Republic last October and filed a complaint against him. He is alleged to have turned up at her house in Mandria unannounced, pushed her in a swimming pool, taken the baby from her and fled with an accomplice.

An abandoned rental car was found in Pergamos, a village within the UK Sovereign Base Area (SBA) of Dhekelia and near the green line. There is no fence between Northern Cyprus and it is suspected that he did not use an official crossing point. Ms Martin, who moved to Cyprus as a teenager with her family, has been treated in hospital for injuries to her head and ankle and shared an image showing the wounds to her face.

Meanwhile, a 53-year-old suspected of aiding the suspect's escape was arrested late on Wednesday. Limassol Deputy Police Director, Lefteris Kyriakou, said of the suspect before he was apprehended: 'It appears that he entered from an uncontrolled point, and apparently from a point that is not controlled by the Republic, possibly from the British Bases.

'Not from an official crossing point, from a point that is not a checkpoint nor something that is controlled by us or by the British Bases. ' Last night the man posted further footage online of him with the child. He wrote: 'He misses his dad so much. I will protect you until the end of my life, my son.

'No one can come and take you from me. ' He signed the message off from 'the boss of the family' describing his son as 'his dad's lookalike'. Parental child abduction to Northern Cyprus is a major issue on the Mediterranean island as the self-declared state only recognised by Turkey is not a signatory to the Hague Convention.

The UK Foreign Office has previously warned about the issue as the authority does not recognise dual British nationality meaning there is little recourse to help bring abducted children back. Ioannis Michalaki, representing Ms Martin, told the Mail: 'We trust the Republic of Cyprus which from the very first moment, with full cooperation with us, took all the necessary steps.

'At the same time, we expect the support of the Turkish Cypriots, which is expressed on social media, to translate into action from the Turkish Cypriot administration and move to take all necessary steps for the immediate return of the two-year-old child to his mother. ' An FCDO spokesman said: 'We are providing support to a British national and are in contact with the local authorities.





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